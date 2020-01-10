How to install kafka on RHEL 8

Apache Kafka is a distributed streaming platform. With it's rich API (Application Programming Interface) set, we can connect mostly anything to Kafka as source of data, and on the other end, we can set up a large number of consumers that will receive the steam of records for processing. Kafka is highly scaleable, and stores the streams of data in a reliable and fault-tolerant way. From the connectivity perspective, Kafka can serve as a bridge between many heterogeneous systems, which in turn can rely on it's capabilities to transfer and persist the data provided.

In this tutorial we will install Apache Kafka on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, create the systemd unit files for ease of management, and test the functionality with the shipped command line tools.

How to install Apache Kafka

How to create systemd services for Kafka and Zookeeper

How to test Kafka with command line clients

Consuming messages on Kafka topic from the command line.

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Software Apache Kafka 2.11 Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How to install kafka on Redhat 8 step by step instructions

Apache Kafka is written in Java, so all we need is OpenJDK 8 installed to proceed with the installation. Kafka relies on Apache Zookeeper, a distributed coordination service, that is also written in Java, and is shipped with the package we will download. While installing HA (High Availability) services to a single node does kill their purpose, we'll install and run Zookeeper for Kafka's sake.