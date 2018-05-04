How to install Java on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Objective

Operating System and Software Versions

Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

- Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Software: - Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment 8,9,10 or 11

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Instructions

Install Java using the Ubuntu Open JDK binaries

$ sudo apt install openjdk-11-jdk

$ sudo apt install openjdk-9-jdk

$ sudo apt install openjdk-8-jdk

Install Java on Ubuntu via PPA

Add PPA Repository

apt

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:webupd8team/java $ sudo apt update

Install Java on Ubuntu

apt search oracle-java

$ sudo apt install oracle-java8-set-default

see the below manual Java installation intructions if version 9 is unavailable and you need java version greater than 8.

$ sudo apt install oracle-java9-set-default

$ java --version java 9.0.4 Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment (build 9.0.4+11) Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM (build 9.0.4+11, mixed mode)

Set default Java Version Automatically

oracle-java8-set-default

oracle-java9-set-default

Please note this will not cause apt to remove Java installer, as it will simply update all java related environmental variables and remove oracle-javaX-set-default package counterpart.

$ sudo apt install oracle-java8-set-default Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following packages will be REMOVED: oracle-java9-set-default The following NEW packages will be installed: oracle-java8-set-default 0 to upgrade, 1 to newly install, 1 to remove and 0 not to upgrade. Need to get 6,830 B of archives. After this operation, 4,096 B of additional disk space will be used. Do you want to continue? [Y/n] Get:1 http://ppa.launchpad.net/webupd8team/java/ubuntu bionic/main amd64 oracle-java8-set-default all 8u161-1~webupd8~0 [6,830 B] Fetched 6,830 B in 1s (9,357 B/s) (Reading database ... 99410 files and directories currently installed.) Removing oracle-java9-set-default (9.0.4-1~webupd8~0) ... Selecting previously unselected package oracle-java8-set-default. (Reading database ... 99407 files and directories currently installed.) Preparing to unpack .../oracle-java8-set-default_8u161-1~webupd8~0_all.deb ... Unpacking oracle-java8-set-default (8u161-1~webupd8~0) ... Setting up oracle-java8-set-default (8u161-1~webupd8~0) ... Installing new version of config file /etc/profile.d/jdk.csh ... Installing new version of config file /etc/profile.d/jdk.sh ...

Set default Java Version Manually

$ sudo update-alternatives --get-selections | grep ^java java manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/jre/bin/java javac manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javac javadoc manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javadoc javafxpackager manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javafxpackager javah manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javah javap manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javap javapackager manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javapackager javaws manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/jre/bin/javaws javaws.real auto /usr/lib/jvm/java-9-oracle/bin/javaws.real

sudo update-alternatives --get-selections | grep java

java

$ sudo update-alternatives --config java There are 2 choices for the alternative java (providing /usr/bin/java). Selection Path Priority Status ------------------------------------------------------------ 0 /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/jre/bin/java 1081 auto mode * 1 /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/jre/bin/java 1081 manual mode 2 /usr/lib/jvm/java-9-oracle/bin/java 1 manual mode Press to keep the current choice[*], or type selection number: 2 update-alternatives: using /usr/lib/jvm/java-9-oracle/bin/java to provide /usr/bin/java (java) in manual mode

$ sudo update-alternatives --get-selections | grep ^java java manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-9-oracle/bin/java javac manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javac javadoc manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javadoc javafxpackager manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javafxpackager javah manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javah javap manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javap javapackager manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javapackager javaws manual /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/jre/bin/javaws javaws.real auto /usr/lib/jvm/java-9-oracle/bin/javaws.real

update-alternatives --config JAVA-EXECUTABLE-HERE

Install Java using the Official Oracle binaries

Java Download

jdk-10.0.1_linux-x64_bin.tar.gz

$ ls ~/jdk-10.0.1_linux-x64_bin.tar.gz /home/linuxconfig/jdk-10.0.1_linux-x64_bin.tar.gz

Install Java on Ubuntu 18.04

/opt/java-jdk

$ sudo mkdir /opt/java-jdk $ sudo tar -C /opt/java-jdk -zxf ~/jdk-10.0.1_linux-x64_bin.tar.gz

Set Defaults

$ sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/java java /opt/java-jdk/jdk-10.0.1/bin/java 1 $ sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/javac javac /opt/java-jdk/jdk-10.0.1/bin/javac 1

Confirm Java Installation

$ java --version java 10.0.1 2018-04-17 Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment 18.3 (build 10.0.1+10) Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM 18.3 (build 10.0.1+10, mixed mode) $ javac --version javac 10.0.1