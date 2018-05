How to install Gnome Shell Extensions on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Objective

Operating System and Software Versions

Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Requirements

sudo

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Instructions

Install extensions from Ubuntu repository

$ sudo apt install gnome-shell-extensions

Once installed, re-login to your Ubuntu system and use Tweak Tool to enable any desired extensions.

Install extensions from Gnome.org

Install Firefox Add-on

+ Add to Firefox . Open up your Firefox Browser and visit firefox addons page for gnome shell integration . Once ready, click

Hit Add to add GNOME shell integration.

Install Host Connector

$ sudo apt install chrome-gnome-shell

Although GNOME Shell integration extension is running, native host connector is not detected. Refer documentation for instructions about installing connector.

Install Gnome Extensions

ON

Install extension by clicking on the ON switch. Click Install to confirm the gnome extension installation.

Once installed the extension should appear on your Ubuntu 18.04 Gnome desktop.

