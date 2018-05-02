How to install Gnome Shell Extensions on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux
Requirements
Privileged access to your Ubuntu System as root or via sudo command is required.
Difficulty
EASY
Conventions
# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command
$ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Instructions
Install extensions from Ubuntu repository
Ubuntu 18.04 release comes with some extensions as part of its package repository. These extensions can be installed by execution of the following command:
$ sudo apt install gnome-shell-extensions
Once installed, re-login to your Ubuntu system and use Tweak Tool to enable any desired extensions.
Install extensions from Gnome.org
Install Firefox Add-on
Open up your Firefox Browser and visit firefox addons page for gnome shell integration. Once ready, click + Add to Firefox.
Hit Add to add GNOME shell integration.
Install Host Connector
The next step is to install Gnome shell host connector. Open up terminal and enter:
$ sudo apt install chrome-gnome-shell
Failing to install host connector will result in error message:
Although GNOME Shell integration extension is running, native host connector is not detected. Refer documentation for instructions about installing connector.
Install Gnome Extensions
All should be ready to install gnome extensions. Navigate your Firefox browser to https://extensions.gnome.org/ and simply search for Gnome extensions you wish to install. Flip the ON switch to install the extension.
Install extension by clicking on the ON switch. Click Install to confirm the gnome extension installation.
Once installed the extension should appear on your Ubuntu 18.04 Gnome desktop.