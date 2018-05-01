How to Install Docker On Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

Objective

Distributions

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Install Docker from Ubuntu Repository

apt

$ sudo apt install docker.io

$ sudo systemctl start docker $ sudo systemctl enable docker

$ docker --version Docker version 17.03.2-ce, build f5ec1e2

Install Docker from the Official Docker Repository

Install the Dependencies

$ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install apt-transport-https ca-certificates curl software-properties-common

Add The Docker Repository

/etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list

deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu bionic stable

bionic

artful

$ curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | sudo apt-key add -

$ sudo apt update

Install Docker CE

$ sudo apt install docker-ce

$ docker --version Docker version 18.03.0-ce, build 0520e24

Add A Container

$ sudo docker run username:repository

$ sudo docker run wordpress:php-7.2-fpm-alpine

$ sudo docker run 9000:80 wordpress

Managing Containers

run

-d

$ sudo docker run -d wordpress

ls

$ sudo docker container ls

stop

$ sudo docker container stop HASH

rm

$ sudo docker container rm HASH

Closing Thoughts

