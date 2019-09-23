How to install Docker CE on RHEL 8 / CentOS 8

The latest release of the RHEL 8 / CentOS 8. Red Hat has built its own tools, buildah and podman , which aim to be compatible with existing docker images and work without relying on a daemon, allowing the creation of containers as normal users, without the need of special permissions (with some limitations: e.g. at the moment of writing, it's still not possible to map host ports to the container without privileges).



Some specific tools, however, are still missing: an equivalent of docker-compose , for example does not exists yet. In this tutorial we will see how to install and run the original Docker CE on Rhel8 by using the official Docker repository for CentOS7.

How to enable the docker-ce repository on RHEL 8 / CentOS 8

How to install docker and docker-compose on RHEL 8 / CentOS 8

Docker installed on RHEL 8 / CentOS 8

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System RHEL 8 / CentOS 8 Software Docker version 18.09.2 Other Permission to run command with root privileges. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user



What is Docker?

Docker is an open source project which allows the creation and distribution of applications inside containers , which are standardized environments that can be easily replicated, independently from the host system. While in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Docker was officially supported, on the new release of this open source operating system, it has been replaced by a series of other tools developed by Red Hat itself: buildah and podman . By the use of an external repository, however, it's still possible to install Docker CE (Community Edition): in this tutorial we will see how to perform such installation.

Adding the external repository

Since Docker is not available on RHEL 8 / CentOS 8, we need to add an external repository to obtain the software. In this case we will use the official Docker CE CentOS repository: this is, at the moment of writing, the only way to install Docker CE on RHEL 8 / CentOS 8.

The dnf config-manager utility let us, among the other things, easily enable or disable a repository in our distribution. By default, only the appstream and baseos repositories are enabled on Rhel8; we need to add and enable also the docker-ce repo. All we need to do to accomplish this task, is to run the following command:

$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo=https://download.docker.com/linux/centos/docker-ce.repo

We can verify that the repository has been enabled, by looking at the output of the following command:

$ sudo dnf repolist -v

The command above will return detailed information about all the enabled repositories. This is what you should see at this point:

Repo-id : docker-ce-stable Repo-name : Docker CE Stable - x86_64 Repo-revision: 1549905809 Repo-updated : Mon 11 Feb 2019 06:23:29 PM CET Repo-pkgs : 30 Repo-size : 618 M Repo-baseurl : https://download.docker.com/linux/centos/7/x86_64/stable Repo-expire : 172,800 second(s) (last: Mon 18 Feb 2019 10:23:54 AM CET) Repo-filename: /etc/yum.repos.d/docker-ce.repo Repo-id : rhel-8-for-x86_64-appstream-rpms Repo-name : Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 for x86_64 - AppStream Beta (RPMs) Repo-revision: 1542158694 Repo-updated : Wed 14 Nov 2018 02:24:54 AM CET Repo-pkgs : 4,594 Repo-size : 4.9 G Repo-baseurl : https://cdn.redhat.com/content/beta/rhel8/8/x86_64/appstream/os Repo-expire : 86,400 second(s) (last: Mon 18 Feb 2019 10:23:55 AM CET) Repo-filename: /etc/yum.repos.d/redhat.repo Repo-id : rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-rpms Repo-name : Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 for x86_64 - BaseOS Beta (RPMs) Repo-revision: 1542158719 Repo-updated : Wed 14 Nov 2018 02:25:19 AM CET Repo-pkgs : 1,686 Repo-size : 925 M Repo-baseurl : https://cdn.redhat.com/content/beta/rhel8/8/x86_64/baseos/os Repo-expire : 86,400 second(s) (last: Mon 18 Feb 2019 10:23:56 AM CET) Repo-filename: /etc/yum.repos.d/redhat.repo Total packages: 6,310

Installing docker-ce

The docker-ce-stable repository is now enabled on our system. The repository contains several versions of the docker-ce package, to display all of them, we can run:

$ dnf list docker-ce --showduplicates | sort -r docker-ce.x86_64 3:18.09.2-3.el7 docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 3:18.09.1-3.el7 docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 3:18.09.0-3.el7 docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 18.06.2.ce-3.el7 docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 18.06.1.ce-3.el7 docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 18.06.0.ce-3.el7 docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 18.03.1.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 18.03.0.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 17.12.1.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 17.12.0.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 17.09.1.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 17.09.0.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 17.06.2.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 17.06.1.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 17.06.0.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 17.03.3.ce-1.el7 docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 17.03.2.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 17.03.1.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable docker-ce.x86_64 17.03.0.ce-1.el7.centos docker-ce-stable

NOTE !!!

Since the official version of the Docker CE supporting RHEL 8 / CentOS 8 is not ready yet, the docker repository currently contains Docker CE for RHEL 7 / CentOS 7 which comes with some installation caveats. If we try to install docker-ce , the system will notify us of a broken dependency problem generated when trying to install the latest version of the software.

Example: Error: Problem: package docker-ce-3:19.03.2-3.el7.x86_64 requires containerd.io >= 1.2.2-3, but none of the providers can be installed - cannot install the best candidate for the job - package containerd.io-1.2.2-3.3.el7.x86_64 is excluded - package containerd.io-1.2.2-3.el7.x86_64 is excluded - package containerd.io-1.2.4-3.1.el7.x86_64 is excluded - package containerd.io-1.2.5-3.1.el7.x86_64 is excluded - package containerd.io-1.2.6-3.3.el7.x86_64 is excluded (try to add '--skip-broken' to skip uninstallable packages or '--nobest' to use not only best candidate packages) In case the below command fails to install the docker-ce package and results in the above error message use the following command instead: $ sudo dnf install --nobest docker-ce The docker-ce package contains the containerd.io as docker-containerd in itself, hence for example after installation of docker-ce-18.06.3.ce-3.el7.x86_64.rpm the containerd version v1.1.2 will be installed concurrently: $ docker-containerd -v containerd github.com/containerd/containerd v1.1.2 468a545b9edcd5932818eb9de8e72413e616e86e Useful commands to troubleshoot the Docker CE installation are the following: dnf whatprovides containerd , docker-containerd -v and docker -v

$ sudo dnf install docker-ce Updating Subscription Management repositories. Last metadata expiration check: 0:01:13 ago on Mon 23 Sep 2019 03:10:53 CEST. ================================================================================================= Package Arch Version Repository Size ================================================================================================= Installing: docker-ce x86_64 18.06.3.ce-3.el7 docker-ce-stable 41 M Installing dependencies: libcgroup x86_64 0.41-19.el8 rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-rpms 70 k Transaction Summary ================================================================================================= Install 2 Packages Total download size: 41 M Installed size: 168 M Is this ok [y/N]: y

Install Docker CE ( see above if the bellow command fails ):

As soon as we confirm the installation, the package and its dependencies will be downloaded and installed on our system.

Start and enable the docker daemon

Once docker-ce is installed, we must start and enable the docker daemon, so that it will be also launched automatically at boot. The command we need to run is the following:

$ sudo systemctl enable --now docker

At this point, we can confirm that the daemon is active by running:

$ systemctl is-active docker active

Similarly, we can check that it is enabled at boot, by running:

$ systemctl is-enabled docker enabled

Installing docker-compose

Docker compose is a very useful package which let us manage multi-container applications, like for example those based on the LAMP stack, where each part of the environment (PHP, Apache, MariaDB) is provided by a dedicated container (if you are interested in the subject, take a look at our tutorial about creating a docker-based lamp stack). The package is not available on Rhel8, nor an equivalent exists to be used with the Rhel tools. It's, however, possible to install it in many ways: just keep on reading and decide what suits you best.

Global installation

The way we should install docker-compose varies depending on whether we want to install it globally or just for a single user. At the moment of writing, the only way to install it globally is to download the binary from the github page of the project:

$ curl -L "https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/1.23.2/docker-compose-$(uname -s)-$(uname -m)" -o docker-compose

Once the binary is downloaded, we move it into /usr/local/bin and we make it executable:

$ sudo mv docker-compose /usr/local/bin && sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

The /usr/local hierarchy is not chosen randomly. This directory structure is made to be used for files installed by the local administrator manually (for software compiled from source, for example), in order to ensure separation from the software installed with the system package manager.

Although it's possible for a normal user to run docker-related commands if he is part of the docker group (the group is automatically created when we install docker-ce), by default they must be executed with root privileges for security reasons. When we need to do the latter, since the /usr/local/bin directory is not in the root user's PATH , we either need to call the binary specifying its location or add /usr/local/bin to the PATH itself. The first option is the one which I recommend in this case.

Per-user installation

If our user is part of the docker group, and thus it is allowed to run docker commands, and since docker-compose is available as a python package, we can also install it using pip , the python package manager. First, make sure pip itself is installed:

$ sudo dnf install python3-pip

To obtain docker-compose we run:

$ pip3.6 install docker-compose --user

Please notice that even if would be possible to run pip as root to install a package globally, this is not recommended and highly discouraged.

Testing docker

We installed docker and docker-compose, now to check that everything works as expected, we can try to build an image and run a container: in this case we will use the official httpd one. All we have to do is to launch the following command:

sudo docker run --rm --name=linuxconfig-test -p 80:80 httpd

Since the httpd image does not exists locally it will be automatically fetched and built. Finally, a container based on it will be launched in the foreground (it will be automatically removed when stopped). If our firewall is configured to allow access to port 80, we should be able to see the It works! message when we reach our machine ip via browser.

Conclusions