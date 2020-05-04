How to install CUDA on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux

NOTE

At the time of writing the Ubuntu 20.04 Cuda driver version is not yet available. From this reason we will resort to the the latest stable version which made for Ubuntu 18.04.

$ wget -O /etc/apt/preferences.d/cuda-repository-pin-600 https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/x86_64/cuda-ubuntu1804.pin $ sudo apt-key adv --fetch-keys https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/x86_64/7fa2af80.pub $ sudo add-apt-repository "deb http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/x86_64/ /"