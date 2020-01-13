How to install composer on RHEL 8

Composer is a dependency management tool for php, much like cpan for perl. If you have read the tutorial about installing cpan, the architecture will be somewhat familiar. Composer, as a command line tool is the client that can fetch and update the php libraries we mark as needed, as well as the libraries these depend on, etc.

The source of these libraries is packagist.org, a large public php package repository. We can browse the repository with a browser to find the packages we'd like to use, then include them in our projects with the help of Composer. And by solving the dependencies itself, Composer can make our lives much easier if we depend on external packages. In turn we can also share our libraries, so the community can access them trough Composer as well.

In this tutorial we will install Composer on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, and mark a package as needed dependency for our project, to see the tool working.

How to install Composer

How to define package as dependency

How to install dependencies with Composer

Composer's main help.

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Software Composer 1.8.0 Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How to install composer on Redhat 8 step by step instructions

To be able to use composer we naturally need php , with some extensions. PHP 7.2 and extensions for it are reachable after enabling subsription management repositories, as well as on the installer distributed in ISO format.