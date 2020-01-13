How to install composer on RHEL 8

Composer is a dependency management tool for php, much like
cpan for perl. If you have read the tutorial about installing cpan, the architecture will be somewhat familiar. Composer, as a command line tool is the client that can fetch and update the php libraries we mark as needed, as well as the libraries these depend on, etc.
The source of these libraries is packagist.org, a large public php package repository. We can browse the repository with a browser to find the packages we'd like to use, then include them in our projects with the help of Composer. And by solving the dependencies itself, Composer can make our lives much easier if we depend on external packages. In turn we can also share our libraries, so the community can access them trough Composer as well.
In this tutorial we will install Composer on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, and mark a package as needed dependency for our project, to see the tool working.In this tutorial you will learn:
- How to install Composer
- How to define package as dependency
- How to install dependencies with Composer
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
|Software
|Composer 1.8.0
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
How to install composer on Redhat 8 step by step instructions
To be able to use composer we naturally need
php, with some extensions. PHP 7.2 and extensions for it are reachable after enabling subsription management repositories, as well as on the installer distributed in ISO format.
- First we need to install php related packages with
dnf:
dnf install php php-cli php-zip php-json
- Now we can download the Composer installer with php:
# php -r "copy('https://getcomposer.org/installer', 'composer-setup.php');"
- To be able to access the tool from anywhere on the system, we place it on the
$PATH.
/usr/local/binis included in the
$PATHby default.
# php composer-setup.php --install-dir=/usr/local/bin --filename=composer All settings correct for using Composer Downloading... Composer (version 1.8.0) successfully installed to: /usr/local/bin/composer Use it: php /usr/local/bin/composer
- To test functionality, we create a working directory that is the root of our
phpdevelopment project:
And enter it:
$ mkdir myProject
After browsing the repository, we decide that we'll need the
$ cd myProject
zend-eventmanagerpackage, version
3.2.1. We create a text file called
composer.jsonwith the following content in our project's root directory:
{ "require": { "zendframework/zend-eventmanager": "3.2.1" } }
- To install the package we defined as dependency, we can use the freshly installed
composer:
If we list our working directory, we'll see a lockfile, and a
$ composer install Loading composer repositories with package information Updating dependencies (including require-dev) Package operations: 1 install, 0 updates, 0 removals - Installing zendframework/zend-eventmanager (3.2.1): Downloading (100%) zendframework/zend-eventmanager suggests installing container-interop/container-interop (^1.1.0, to use the lazy listeners feature) zendframework/zend-eventmanager suggests installing zendframework/zend-stdlib (^2.7.3 || ^3.0, to use the FilterChain feature) Writing lock file Generating autoload files
vendordirectory. The later is the one where
composerdownloaded the required packages.
$ ls composer.json composer.lock vendor
Within the
$ ls vendor/ autoload.php composer zendframework
vendordirectory is the package we needed, and an
autoload.php. This is the only file we need to include in our code to use any of the libraries we installed with
composer. It is regenerated on new package install/upgrade.