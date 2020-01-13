How to install cassandra on RHEL 8

Apache Cassandra is an open-source NoSQL database. One of it's main features is it's decentralized nature that gives unique fault tolerance. Having our data replicated across datacenters means our production will not suffer from the loss of one of our sites, something all sysadmins dream of (or really happy to have such setup).

In this tutorial we will install Cassandra on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 by adding the Cassandra repository, install the software, and set up all else needed to have our service up and running and easy to manage.

How to add Cassandra repository

How to install needed packages

How to repair systemd unit file

How to test Cassandra with cqlsh

Querying system tables in Cassandra on RHEL 8

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Software Apache Cassandra 3.11 Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How to install cassandra on Redhat 8 step by step instructions

Red Hat Enterprise Linux uses rpm-based packaging, and Apache Cassandra does provide an rpm repository. While not all dependencies are included, the issues need to be solved aren't much of a hassle. All we need is Java 8 (OpenJDK or Oracle JDK) installed beforehand.