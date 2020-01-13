How to install apache bench on RHEL 8

Apache Bench is a useful little tool for testing the response time of a webservice, and thus the performance of the webserver. We can specify the number of requests to send, the target URL, set up concurrency, just to name a few of this tool's settings.

While such simulated workloads will not result exactly the same data that real world traffic will do, it is always a good idea to test before going to production. Maybe before deploying a new version of the application, we could run the tests on the new version, and compare the results with the previous test data to see if our application will serve slower, or faster than the last version. With well-planned testing, this tool can show the possible bottlenecks of the application, and may provide points of interest where we should look into our code for possible optimization.

In this tutorial we will install Apache Bench on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, as well as an Apache Webserver to run some tests against.

How to install Apache Bench

How to install httpd webserver, and add some basic content

How to run simple tests against the webserver

Running performance tests against local webserver with Apache Bench.

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Software Apache Bench 2.3 Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How to install apache bench on Redhat 8 step by step instructions

Apache Bench is available in the base software sources after enabling subscription management repositories along with the Apache httpd webserver. To try out our tool, we'll add some basic content to the webserver, both static and written in php .