Introduction

Requirements

Any Linux based distribution installed on your system

root privileges setup on your system

Installing UFW

Ubuntu

# apt-get install ufw -y

Debian

# apt-get install ufw -y

CentOS

# yum install epel-release -y

# yum install --enablerepo="epel" ufw -y

# ufw enable

# ufw status Status: active

# ufw disable

Set UFW Default Policy

ufw default allow outgoing ufw default deny incoming

Add and Delete Firewall Rules

ufw allow http

ufw allow 80

ufw allow 80/tcp ufw allow 21/udp

ufw status verbose

Status: active Logging: on (low) Default: deny (incoming), allow (outgoing), deny (routed) New profiles: skip To Action From -- ------ ---- 80/tcp ALLOW IN Anywhere 21/udp ALLOW IN Anywhere 80/tcp (v6) ALLOW IN Anywhere (v6) 21/udp (v6) ALLOW IN Anywhere (v6)

# ufw deny 80 # ufw deny 21

# ufw delete allow http # ufw delete deny 21

Advanced UFW rules

# ufw allow from 192.168.0.200

# ufw deny from 192.168.0.200

# ufw allow from 192.168.1.0/24

# ufw allow from 192.168.1.200 to any port 80 proto tcp

# ufw allow 2000:3000/tcp # ufw allow 2000:3000/udp

# ufw deny from 192.168.0.4 to any port 22 # ufw deny from 192.168.0.10 to any port 22 # ufw allow from 192.168.0.0/24 to any port 22

# ufw allow in on eth0 to any port 80

# nano /etc/ufw/before.rules

-A ufw-before-input -p icmp --icmp-type destination-unreachable -j ACCEPT -A ufw-before-input -p icmp --icmp-type source-quench -j ACCEPT -A ufw-before-input -p icmp --icmp-type time-exceeded -j ACCEPT -A ufw-before-input -p icmp --icmp-type parameter-problem -j ACCEPT -A ufw-before-input -p icmp --icmp-type echo-request -j ACCEPT

# ufw reset

Configure NAT with UFW

/etc/default/ufw

/etc/ufw/before.rules

/etc/default/ufw

# nano /etc/default/ufw

DEFAULT_FORWARD_POLICY="ACCEPT"

/etc/ufw/sysctl.conf

# nano /etc/ufw/sysctl.conf

net/ipv4/ip_forward=1

/etc/ufw/before.rules

# nano /etc/ufw/before.rules

# NAT table rules *nat :POSTROUTING ACCEPT [0:0] # Forward traffic through eth0 - Change to match you out-interface -A POSTROUTING -s 192.168.1.0/24 -o eth0 -j MASQUERADE # don't delete the 'COMMIT' line or these nat table rules won't # be processed COMMIT Save the file when you are finished. Then restart UFW with the following command: ufw disable ufw enable

Configure Port Forwarding with UFW

150.129.148.155

/etc/default/before.rules

# nano /etc/default/before.rules

:PREROUTING ACCEPT [0:0] -A PREROUTING -i eth0 -d 150.129.148.155 -p tcp --dport 80 -j DNAT --to-destination 192.168.1.120:80 -A PREROUTING -i eth0 -d 150.129.148.155 -p tcp --dport 443 -j DNAT --to-destination 192.168.1.120:443 -A POSTROUTING -s 192.168.1.0/24 ! -d 192.168.1.0/24 -j MASQUERADE

# ufw disable # ufw enable

# ufw allow proto tcp from any to 150.129.148.155 port 80 # ufw allow proto tcp from any to 150.129.148.155 port 443

