How to Install and secure MariaDB on Ubuntu 24.04

MariaDB is a popular, open-source relational database management system, widely recognized as a drop-in replacement for MySQL. It offers robust performance, strong security features, and a flexible structure, making it suitable for a variety of applications. In this tutorial, we’ll walk through the process of installing MariaDB on Ubuntu 24.04, a recent and stable release of one of the most popular Linux distributions. Whether you’re setting up a web server, a cloud application, or just experimenting with database management, this guide will help you get MariaDB up and running on your Ubuntu system.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to update package indexes on your system

Steps to install MariaDB

How to check the status and enable MariaDB to start on boot

Securing your MariaDB installation

Installing MariaDB on Ubuntu 24.04

Follow these steps to install and configure MariaDB on your Ubuntu 24.04 system. These steps will ensure that your MariaDB installation is up-to-date and secured against unauthorized access.

Update Package Indexes: Before installing any new package, it’s important to update your system’s package indexes. This ensures that you are installing the latest versions of packages and their dependencies. $ sudo apt update This command updates the list of available packages and their versions, but it does not install or upgrade any packages. Install MariaDB: Once the package lists are updated, you can proceed with the installation of MariaDB. $ sudo apt install mariadb-server This command will download and install MariaDB and its required dependencies. During the installation, you may be asked to confirm the download and installation; press ‘Y’ to continue. Check Status and Enable MariaDB: After installation, it’s a good practice to check the status of the MariaDB service. Additionally, you should enable MariaDB to start automatically upon system boot. $ sudo systemctl status mariadb This command checks the status of the MariaDB service. You should see an output indicating that the service is active and running. $ sudo systemctl enable mariadb This command enables MariaDB to start automatically when your system boots up. Secure the Installation: The ‘mysql_secure_installation’ script is a critical step in securing your MariaDB installation. When you run this script, it will guide you through several options to enhance the security of your MariaDB server. You’ll be given choices to set or skip the root password if it’s already set, an option to switch to unix_socket authentication, and prompts to remove anonymous users and disallow root login remotely, which are recommended for increased security.



Additionally, it will offer the choice to remove the ‘test’ database, which is advisable in a production environment. Finally, you’ll be prompted to reload privilege tables to apply changes immediately. Carefully consider each option based on your security needs and server environment. $ sudo mysql_secure_installation Securing your MariaDB installation with the mysql_secure_installation script involves several key decisions. First, it’s crucial to set a root password if you haven’t already, as it ensures basic security for database access. In cases where MariaDB root user aligns with the system’s root user, switching to unix_socket authentication is recommended for enhanced security, although this may be skipped based on your specific remote access requirements. It’s always advisable to remove anonymous users to prevent unauthorized database access. Similarly, disallowing root login remotely is a critical step in mitigating brute-force attacks, and you should consider this unless remote administration is absolutely necessary. Removing the ‘test’ database is also recommended, as it is accessible by default and poses a security risk. Lastly, make sure to reload privilege tables after making these changes to ensure they are immediately effective. These steps are pivotal in safeguarding your MariaDB installation against common security threats.

Conclusion

By following these steps, you have successfully installed and secured MariaDB on your Ubuntu 24.04 system. This setup provides a solid foundation for your database needs, whether for development, testing, or production use. Remember to regularly update your system and MariaDB to get the latest features and security updates. Enjoy working with MariaDB!

FAQs: How to Install and Secure MariaDB on Ubuntu 24.04