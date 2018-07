How to host Django With Nginx On Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Objective

Distributions

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Install The Packages

$ sudo apt install python3 python3-venv nginx postgresql

Create The Database

postgres

su

$ sudo su postgres

postgres

psql

postgres=# ALTER USER postgres WITH ENCRYPTED PASSWORD 'yourpassword';

postgres=# CREATE DATABASE your_db;

postgres=# CREATE ROLE django_user WITH ENCRYPTED PASSWORD 'yourpassword';

postgres=# GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE your_db TO django_user;

\q

postgres

Set Up Your Directory

/var/www/yoursite

$ sudo python3 -m venv /var/www/yoursite

$ cd /var/www/yoursite $ source bin/activate

$ deactivate

Install Django

$ pip install django psycopg2 gunicorn

Create A Django Project

$ django-admin startproject your-project

your-project/your-project/settings.py

DATABASES

DATABASES = { 'default': { #'ENGINE': 'django.db.backends.sqlite3', #'NAME': os.path.join(BASE_DIR, 'db.sqlite3'), 'ENGINE': 'django.db.backends.postgresql_psycopg2', 'NAME': 'your_db', 'USER': 'django_user', 'PASSWORD': 'yourpassword', 'HOST': 'localhost', 'PORT': '', } }

$ python manage.py migrate $ python manage.py createsuperuser

Configure Gunicorn

gunicorn

gunicorn-config.py

import multiprocessing bind = 'unix:/tmp/gunicorn.sock' workers = multiprocessing.cpu_count() * 2 + 1 reload = True daemon = True accesslog = './access.log' errorlog = './error.log'

$ gunicorn -c gunicorn/gunicorn-config.py your-project.wsgi

Configure Nginx

/etc/nginx

/etc/nginx/nginx.conf

/etc/nginx/sites-available/your-site

/etc/nginx/sites-available/your-site

upstream

upstream your-gunicorn { server unix:/tmp/gunicorn.sock fail_timeout=0; }

upstream

server

server { }

listen 80 default; client_max_body_size 4G; server_name your-site.com; keepalive_timeout 70;

access_log /var/log/nginx/your-site.access_log main; error_log /var/log/nginx/your-site.error_log info;

root /var/www/virtualenv/your-site;

static

location /static/ { autoindex on; alias /var/www/virtualenv/your-site/static/; expires 1M; access_log off; add_header Cache-Control "public"; proxy_ignore_headers "Set-Cookie"; }

location

upstream

location @proxy_to_app { proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_redirect off; proxy_pass http://your-gunicorn; }

location / { try_files $uri @proxy_to_app; }

sites-enabled

default

$ sudo rm /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/default $ sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/your-site /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/

$ sudo systemctl restart nginx

Closing Thoughts

Install and configure Ubuntu 18.04 to host the Django framework.Ubuntu 18.04A working install of Ubuntu 18.04 with root privilegesMediumIf you're looking to build and host web applications with Python, Django is the most popular choice. Since Python is so tightly integrated into the Linux, it's not too hard to get a Django server set up on Ubuntu. There isn't one set way to host Django projects, but a stack consisting of PostgreSQL, Nginx, Gunicorn, and Django is pretty much the standard.Before you get started, you need to install the required packages. There aren't that many, but make sure that you disable Apache or any other web server running on port 80 before starting.You're also going to need to create a database to store the information from your Django application. PostgreSQL is going to fill that role. If you've never used PostgreSQL before, it's not quite the same as MySQL. Its syntax is different, and it handles user logins differently too. To log in to PostgreSQL and manage it, you need to use theuser on your machine that was created when you installed the PostgreSQL package. Switch to that user withOnce you're on theuser, you access your database with thecommand. After you log in, you should add a password to your admin user before you do anything else.Next, create your database.Create a new regular user to manage the database. This is the user that Django will sign in with.Then, grant that user permissions to use the database.When you're done, exit with. Exit theuser too.It's usually not a great idea to install Python packages system-wide. It's much harder to manage package versions and keep everything stable. Python 3 supports virtual environments that allow you to compartmentalize your Python projects by directory. Each environment has its own set of Python packages, and you can install and manage them as a regular user. Choose the place where you want to host your website.is usually a good choice. Use the built-in command to create your virtual environment.Go to your directory and activate it.When you're done in the directory, you can easily deactivate it.With your virtual environment started up, you can install Django itself along with a couple of other Python packages that you'll need to connect everything.It'll take a few seconds, but Pip will install everything that you need to set up your Django project.Now that you have Django, you can actually create your project. Make sure that you're in your virtual environment and have it activated.Once you have your project, you'll need to change the configuration to set up your database. By default, Django is set up to use sqlite3 as its database. That's more for development purposes. To use PostgreSQL, you're going to need to edit the main Django configuration at. Find that file, and open it. Look for theblock, and edit to look like the one below.Save and exit. Now, now you can apply the initial migrations and create your admin user. Return to the root directory of your project, and run the following linux command s.The Gunicorn configuration is fairly simple, but it's still important to get done. Create adirectory in your site's root. You essentially need to tell it where to run its socket, how many workers to spawn, and where to log. Create a Python file called, and make it look something like the one below.Once you have it set the way you like, save and exit. You can start up Gunicorn from your project's root directory with a command similar to this:All of the Nginx configuration rests in. There are a ton of files in that directory, but you don't need to worry about all of them. You only really needand the site-specific file that you'll create at. Actually, the main Nginx configuration isn't all that necessary unless you want to optimize your site in production. You don't really need to mess with it just to get your site running. So, create a file for your site at. The first piece of the file that you need is theblock. This block tells Nginx that the web application code is being run somewhere else(Gunicorn, in this case), and it should exchange requests with that socket or address.This block more or less creates a variable based on the name that you specified afterand assigns it the value of the destination server. The server can either be a Unix socket or an IP address and port number. Since Gunicorn will be running locally, using a Unix socket is better. Remember that you set that up in the Gunicorn configuration earlier, so point your Nginx configuration at it. Next, you can move on to the main block for Nginx, theblock. Add that in.The basic options tell Nginx what port to listen on and what URL to look out for.Then, add in your log locations.Point Nginx at the root directory of your site.Gunicorn doesn't serve static files, so you're going to need to set up Nginx to serve your site's static files. Exactly where those files are located is determined in your Django settings file. Usually, there are two directories, one for the site's static files and another for uploaded files. The blocks share the same structure. The example below assumes that your static files exist in a directory calledin your project's root.There are some other options there that make good defaults for caching. The nextblock that you'll need will actually handle the connection with Gunicorn. Likeit sets another variable of sorts and tells it to pass off connections to your upstream block.Finally, set up a block that tells Nginx to look for static files to match any incoming requests. If none are found, pass it off to Gunicorn.That's all that you absolutely need. You can do a lot more performance tuning, but it's not essential to getting Django running. Save and exit. Create a link between your new file and thefolder. Remove the existingfile in there.Restart Nginx.By now, you should be able to open your browser and see the default Django page.Alright, so this was sort of a long road. Whether or not you want to go through this much configuration on a development server is entirely up to you. For production, though, it provides a solid basis for hosting your Django projects. Keep in mind, though, there is definitely more optimization that you can do in both the Django configuration and Nginx.