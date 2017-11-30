How to find all files with a specific text using Linux shell

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Examples

Find all files with a specific string non-recursively

stretch

/etc/

# grep -s stretch /etc/* /etc/os-release:PRETTY_NAME="Debian GNU/Linux 9 (stretch)" /etc/os-release:VERSION="9 (stretch)"

-s

Find all files with a specific string recursively

stretch

/etc/

# grep -R stretch /etc/* /etc/apt/sources.list:# deb cdrom:[Debian GNU/Linux testing _Stretch_ - Official Snapshot amd64 NETINST Binary-1 20170109-05:56]/ stretch main /etc/apt/sources.list:#deb cdrom:[Debian GNU/Linux testing _Stretch_ - Official Snapshot amd64 NETINST Binary-1 20170109-05:56]/ stretch main /etc/apt/sources.list:deb http://ftp.au.debian.org/debian/ stretch main /etc/apt/sources.list:deb-src http://ftp.au.debian.org/debian/ stretch main /etc/apt/sources.list:deb http://security.debian.org/debian-security stretch/updates main /etc/apt/sources.list:deb-src http://security.debian.org/debian-security stretch/updates main /etc/dictionaries-common/words:backstretch /etc/dictionaries-common/words:backstretch's /etc/dictionaries-common/words:backstretches /etc/dictionaries-common/words:homestretch /etc/dictionaries-common/words:homestretch's /etc/dictionaries-common/words:homestretches /etc/dictionaries-common/words:outstretch /etc/dictionaries-common/words:outstretched /etc/dictionaries-common/words:outstretches /etc/dictionaries-common/words:outstretching /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretch /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretch's /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretched /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretcher /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretcher's /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretchers /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretches /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretchier /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretchiest /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretching /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretchy /etc/grub.d/00_header:background_image -m stretch `make_system_path_relative_to_its_root "$GRUB_BACKGROUND"` /etc/os-release:PRETTY_NAME="Debian GNU/Linux 9 (stretch)" /etc/os-release:VERSION="9 (stretch)"

Search for all files containing a specific word

grep

stretch

stretches

stretched

-w

# grep -Rw stretch /etc/* /etc/apt/sources.list:# deb cdrom:[Debian GNU/Linux testing _Stretch_ - Official Snapshot amd64 NETINST Binary-1 20170109-05:56]/ stretch main /etc/apt/sources.list:#deb cdrom:[Debian GNU/Linux testing _Stretch_ - Official Snapshot amd64 NETINST Binary-1 20170109-05:56]/ stretch main /etc/apt/sources.list:deb http://ftp.au.debian.org/debian/ stretch main /etc/apt/sources.list:deb-src http://ftp.au.debian.org/debian/ stretch main /etc/apt/sources.list:deb http://security.debian.org/debian-security stretch/updates main /etc/apt/sources.list:deb-src http://security.debian.org/debian-security stretch/updates main /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretch /etc/dictionaries-common/words:stretch's /etc/grub.d/00_header:background_image -m stretch `make_system_path_relative_to_its_root "$GRUB_BACKGROUND"` /etc/os-release:PRETTY_NAME="Debian GNU/Linux 9 (stretch)" /etc/os-release:VERSION="9 (stretch)"

List only files names containing a specific text

stretch

/etc/

# grep -Rl stretch /etc/* /etc/apt/sources.list /etc/dictionaries-common/words /etc/grub.d/00_header /etc/os-release

Perform case-insensitive search

stretch

-i

Stretch

STRETCH

StReTcH

# grep -Ril stretch /etc/* /etc/apt/sources.list /etc/dictionaries-common/default.hash /etc/dictionaries-common/words /etc/grub.d/00_header /etc/os-release

Include or Exclude specific files names from search

grep

.conf

.conf

/etc

bash

# grep -Ril bash /etc/*.conf OR # grep -Ril --include=\*.conf bash /etc/* /etc/adduser.conf

--exclude

# grep -Ril --exclude=\*.conf bash /etc/* /etc/alternatives/view /etc/alternatives/vim /etc/alternatives/vi /etc/alternatives/vimdiff /etc/alternatives/rvim /etc/alternatives/ex /etc/alternatives/rview /etc/bash.bashrc /etc/bash_completion.d/grub /etc/cron.daily/apt-compat /etc/cron.daily/exim4-base /etc/dictionaries-common/default.hash /etc/dictionaries-common/words /etc/inputrc /etc/passwd /etc/passwd- /etc/profile /etc/shells /etc/skel/.profile /etc/skel/.bashrc /etc/skel/.bash_logout

Exclude specific Directories from search

--exclude-dir

stretch

/etc

/etc/grub.d

# grep --exclude-dir=/etc/grub.d -Rwl stretch /etc/* /etc/apt/sources.list /etc/dictionaries-common/words /etc/os-release

Display a line number containing searched string

-n

# grep -Rni bash /etc/*.conf /etc/adduser.conf:6:DSHELL=/bin/bash

Find all files not containing a specific string

-v

/etc/

stretch

# grep -Rlv stretch /etc/*

