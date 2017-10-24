ObjectiveEncode Python data into JSON.
DistributionsThis will work on any distribution with Python installed.
RequirementsA working Linux install with Python
DifficultyEasy
Conventions
- # - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
IntroductionJSON is the universal format for passing data between programs and/or languages, especially on the web. Python has excellent built-in support for converting data from a Python program into JSON for another program to use.
Basic EncodingPython's JSON support comes from a module. Before you can work with JSON, you need to import it.
import jsonNext, the method requires that your data be arranged in a dictionary. Set up a dictionary to work with.
There is a method called
distro_install_command = {'Debian': 'apt',
'Ubuntu': 'apt',
'Fedora': 'dnf',
'CentOS': 'yum',
'OpenSUSE': 'zypper',
'Arch': 'pacman',
'Gentoo': 'emerge'
}
dumps in the
json module that you can use to "dump" your data into JSON.
distro_json = json.dumps(distro_install_command)Try printing it out.
print(distro_json)It's somewhat neat, since it was already a dictionary, but it's not presented in the usual JSON structure.
SortingIf you want your JSON to print out like JSON, there are a couple of extra options that you need to pass to
json.dumps.
distro_json = json.dumps(distro_install_command, sort_keys=True, indent=4)Try printing that out. It'll look more like you'd expect.
print(distro_json)
File OutputIt's probably better to output that JSON to somewhere that it can be accessed. The most common option on the web is to create an API with JSON. That's a little out of the scope of this guide, so it'll cover creating a file instead.
So, this part is easier to work with out of a Python file, since you have to lay out all of the pieces. Set up a file with the import and the dictionary from above on top.
Now, the easiest structure to use for this is the
with statement. It condenses a lot of code into a simplified form and ensures that your file closes. Your
with statement should look like the one below.
The JSON will be written to the file after that block runs. Notice the subtle differences. This requires the
with open('distros.json', 'w') as f:
json.dump(distro_install_command, f)
dump method instead of the
dumps method.
dumps treats it as a string, and that can mess things up.
ObjectsYou can serialize objects into JSON too, but it requires a bit of extra work.
json.dumps only accepts dictionaries, so you'll need to use the
__dict)) attribute of the object. It contains the information about the object organized in a dictionary, and can be used to treat the object like it is a dictionary.
Create an object to work with.
You can pass the object that you instantiated to
class Test(object):
def __init__():
self.a = 10
self.b = 15
self.c = 20
test1 = Test()
json.dumps.
print(json.dumps(test1.__dict__))You'll see the variables that you set in the object printed out.
Closing ThoughtsThat's it for encoding JSON. You can definitely do more, and play around different data configurations. JSON and dictionaries have similar syntax and structure, so it's easy to arrange your data in an simple to understand way.
Exercises
- Import the JSON module
- Create a dictionary to encode
- Print the encoded dictionary
- Print the dictionary encoded and sorted
- Export your dictionary as JSON to a file
- Create a Python object containing instance data
- Print your object as JSON
- Export your object as JSON to a file