How to enable all SysRq functions on Linux

Learn how to enable the SysRq functions, and how to use invoke them by using command keys.EASYThe SysRq key combination can be used to send commands directly to the Linux kernel in some specific circumstances: the kernel will respond to commands sent withimmediately, unless it is completely locked. Variousachieve specific tasks, and they can be combined to restore the system to a safe state, or to obtain a clean reboot when nothing else works: this is what we can obtain with thesequence.In this tutorial we will see how to enable all SysRq functions using a standard installation ofas a base.Thekey combination consists of three keys to be pressed together:. You may be wondering what is thekey on your keyboard. Assuming you are using a QWERTY keyboard, thekey corresponds to thekey.Finally, a command key is a key on the keyboard that when pressed on this special mode, will immediately send a command to the kernel. We will see some of these keys and the functions associated with them in a moment, but before proceeding we must be sure that the kernel we are using has been compiled with the needed option enabled.As said above, for thekey combination to work, the kernel must have been built with theoption enabled. This is usually the case in all major distributions, nonetheless it can be useful to know how to check its state. Here is how we can do it. The first thing we want to know is the version and the name of the kernel we are using. Obtaining this information is very easy, we just run:As you probably know, thecommand is used to retrieve some system information. In this case we used it with theflag, as we only wanted to know about the.The result of the command has been: that is the name of the kernel used by our system. We can now look inside thedirectory for the corresponding configuration file: this file contains all the options the kernel has been compiled with. We can search for the value used forin it:As expected the file is present:is what we are looking for. We now have everything we need, let's do the check:As you can see in the first line, the optionhasas its value, meaning that it was set as built-in when the kernel was configured. What does the other lines stands for? Theoption does specify the default functions enabled: the value is expressed inform, in this casewhich does correspond toin decimal form.As we will see later in this tutorial, this value means that most of the functionalities are enabled by default. However most distributions disable their invocation via key combination for for security reasons. The third option is not very important for us now: it is about enabling theover serial.The majority of distributions disable the access to some offunctions via key combinations for security reasons (all functionalities are however always available if invoked viawith root privileges). To check what are the available functions in our system we can just run:The command returned a value of. How this value is obtained, and what does it stands for? Every value corresponds to a certain function, As you can see in the list below:While a value ofdisables allfunctions and a value ofenables all of them, providing values bigger than 1, we can enable the specific ones. As verified above, we have avalue of. This is obtained from the sum of(which allows reboot and poweroff) +(ability to remount filesystems in read-only mode) +, which enables sync command. In the same way, the value ofis obtained from the sum of 2 + 4 + 16 + 32 + 128 + 256, so all the corresponding functions are enabled.We now know what thevalue is, but how can we change it? To immediately change this value we just have to write the wanted one to thefile, by running:This way, the change will be immediately effective but it will not survive a reboot. How to make it persistent? That is very simple. A generic solution, which works in all linux distributions, is to put the value ofin thefile:Please notice how we used theredirection operator: this will append the text to the file and will not override other settings it could already contain.Of all command key sequences,is probably the most famous. To better remember this sequence, it is often used as an acronym for "raising elephants is so utterly boring". What does this sequence accomplishes? Holding, we proceed pressing the command keys in sequence, and this is what happens:First of allswitches the keyboard fromtomode, then,sends asignal to all processes, so that they can be closed in a graceful way if possibile. After that we send asignal by pressing, to terminate remaining process which didn't respond to the previous signal. Withwe try to sync all mounted filesystems and flush all changes from cache to the disk immediately. By usingwe remount all filesystems inmode, and finally by pressing, we perform a system reboot.Thesequence can be used in certain situations when the system becomes very unresponsive, and other solutions are not enough to fix things. The command keys composing this sequence are, however, only a subset of the available ones: for a complete list, you can take a look at thekernel documentation.