How to create desktop shortcut launcher on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux

In this tutorial you will learn:
- How to create desktop shortcut launcher from existing .desktop files
- How to create desktop shortcut launcher from scratch
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|Installed or upgraded Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
|Software
|GNOME Shell 3.34.1 or higher
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Create desktop shortcut launcher on Ubuntu 20.04 step by step instructions
Create desktop shortcut launcher from existing .desktop files
- Start by opting your terminal and executing the following command:
$ nautilus /usr/share/applications/
Create a desktop application shortcut launcher manuallyIn case the desktop shortcut for your application is not available with the
/usr/share/applications/ directory you have and option to create the Desktop launcher manually. In this example we will create and Desktop application shortcut for
Skype application.
- Obtain the following information for any given application you wish to create shortcut for. Below you can find an example:
Path Application Icon: /snap/skype/101/meta/gui/skypeforlinux.png
Application name: Skype
Path to executable binary: /snap/bin/skype
To obtain a full path to executable binary of any program use the
whichcommand eg.:
$ which skype /snap/bin/skypeIn regards to the application icon, the choice is yours. You can either head over to
/usr/share/icons/hicolor/directory and search for any relevant icon to use, or simply download new icon from the web.
- Now that we have all the necessary information, create a new file
Skype.desktopwithin
~/Desktopdirectory using your favourite text editor and paste the following lines as part of the file's content. Change the code where necessary to fit your application specific details.
$ gedit ~/Desktop/Skype.desktop
#!/usr/bin/env xdg-open [Desktop Entry] Version=1.0 Type=Application Terminal=false Exec=/snap/bin/skype Name=Skype Comment=Skype Icon=/snap/skype/101/meta/gui/skypeforlinux.png