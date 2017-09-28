Twitter RSS Feeds

How To Create A VPN Killswitch Using Iptables on Linux

Details
System Administration & Configuration
Contents

Objective

Use iptables to block all Internet connections in the event your VPN is disconnected.

Distributions

This will work on any Linux distribution.

Requirements

A working Linux install with root privileges.

Difficulty

Easy

Conventions

  • # - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command
  • $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

If you're connected to a VPN, you need a killswitch. No, it's not as metal as it sounds. It's just a mechanism that stops your Internet connection when you're disconnected from the VPN. It protects you from inadvertently leaking sensitive information onto the Internet when the VPN connection drops.

Some VPN services provide clients with a built-in killswitch, but none are as reliable as using iptables. Since iptables is independent of your VPN service, and it's integrated into the kernel itself, it won't fail when your VPN does. Iptables is also a well-proven security technology that can and will keep your computer safe.

Sysctl

Before you start creating iptables rules, you should make some alterations to the sysctl configuration. In some distributions, it's located at /etc/sysctl.d/99-sysctl.conf. Others have it at /etc/sysctl.conf. Open up that file, and locate the following line and change it to match the example here. 
net.ipv4.ip_forward=1
Then, add the following lines to the bottom of the file. Be sure to change the interfaces to match the ones on your machine. 
net.ipv6.conf.all.disable_ipv6 = 1
net.ipv6.conf.default.disable_ipv6 = 1
net.ipv6.conf.lo.disable_ipv6 = 1
net.ipv6.conf.eth0.disable_ipv6 = 1
Save and exit. Then run: 
# sysctl -p

Set Up The Document

Now you can create a file for your rules. It doesn't really matter where you make it, so just make one. It'll be referred to as ipv4 for this guide.

Start the file by adding the following lines. They will be the beginning and end of the file. 
*filter



COMMIT

Base Rules

Before you configure iptables to allow any traffic you need to switch its default to disallow all traffic. Add these three rules to drop all traffic by default. 
-P INPUT DROP
-P FORWARD DROP
-P OUTPUT DROP

Input

It's most secure to only allow inbound traffic from established or related connections. Set that up next. 
-A INPUT -m conntrack --cstate RELATED,ESTABLISHED -j ACCEPT

Loopback and Ping

Next, allow the loopback interface and ping. 
-A OUTPUT -o lo -j ACCEPT
-A OUTPUT -tun0 -p icmp -j ACCEPT
This assumes that your VPN connection is on tun0. Check that with ip a, if you're not sure.

LAN

It doesn't make much sense to shut down or block your LAN traffic, especially on a home network, so allow that too. 
-A OUTPUT -d 192.168.1.0/24 -j ACCEPT

DNS

For this next part, you're going to need to know the IP address of your VPN's DNS server(s). If your VPN has access or your resolv.conf, you'll probably find them i there. 
-A OUTPUT -d 10.45.16.1 -j ACCEPT

Allow The VPN

Of course, you need to allow the VPN itself. There are two parts to this. You need to allow both the service port and the interface. 
-A OUTPUT -p udp -m udp --dport 1194 -j ACCEPT
-A OUTPUT -o tun0 -j ACCEPT
Again, check the port and interface that your VPN connection is using.

You could stop here. This will work just fine for a killswitch. However, if you want iptables to function as a regular firewall and block connections on unwanted ports too, you can do that.

From here, you would delete the last line that accepts all traffic on tun0, and replace it with specific allowances for the ports that you want to allow. 
-A OUTPUT -o tun0 -p tcp --dport 443 -j ACCEPT
-A OUTPUT -o tun0 -p tcp --dport 80 -j ACCEPT

-A OUTPUT -o tun0 -p tcp --dport 993 -j ACCEPT
-A OUTPUT -o tun0 -p tcp --dport 465 -j ACCEPT
You get the general idea. It's longer and more tedious, but it gives you more control over what traffic gets through.

IPv6

IPv6 is really bad for VPNs right now. Most don't adequately support it, and your information can leak out over that connection. It's best to shut it down altogether.

Create another file for IPv6 and block everything. 
-P INPUT DROP
-P FORWARD DROP
-P OUTPUT DROP

Complete iptables killswitch

Commit

You need to import your files into iptables in order for them to take effect. First, clear out any old rules. 
# iptables -F && iptables -X
Import the new ones from your files. 
# iptables-restore < /tmp/ipv4
# ip6tables-restore < /tmp/ipv6

Make It Permanent

Iptables doesn't save its state after a reboot by default. You need to set that up yourself.

Debian/Ubuntu

Debian-based systems have a program called, iptables-persistent. It's a service that handles backing up and loading your configurations.

When you install it, iptables-persistent will ask you if you want to save your existing configuration. Say yes. 
# apt install iptables-persistent
Since Debian systems run services on startup by default, you don't need to do anything else.

Other Systemd

Other systems have a couple of different ways to handle this. The first is to edit /etc/sysconfig/iptables-config. There will be one of two lines there. Edit the one that you have to look like the following. 
IPTABLES_SAVE_ON_STOP="yes"

OR

IPTABLES_SAVE_ON_RESTART="yes"
The other way is to use the save and restore functions of iptables. Create a directory where you want to save your rules. 
# mkdir /etc/iptables/
# iptables-save > /etc/iptables/iptables.rules
# ip6tables-save > /etc/iptables/ip6tables.rules
Then, create a script to load those rule when your computer boots up. 
#! /bin/bash

iptables-restore < /etc/iptables/iptables.rules;
ip6tables-restore < /etc/iptables/ip6tables.rules;

OpenRC

OpenRC systems like Gentoo have their own way of saving the configurations. 
# rc-service iptables save
# rc-service ip6tables save

# rc-service iptables start
# rc-service ip6tables start

# rc-update add iptables default
# rc-update add ip6tables default

Closing Thoughts

Using an iptables-based killswitch makes your VPN much more secure. Leaking data makes totally defeats the purpose of using a VPN, so stopping leaks should be a top priority.

Do not trust the so-called killswitches baked into VPN clients. Most don't work. The only way to really ensure that your data isn't leaking is to do it yourself with iptables.