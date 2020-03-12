How to Control Kodi From Android

Kodi has its own remote app for Android that makes controlling your media center incredibly simple. In order to use it, all you'll need to do is configure Kodi to allow the remote, and install the app on your Android device.

Allow the Remote on Kodi Before you can download the remote and connect, you're going to need to allow the connection in Kodi. Open up the media center, and select the settings gear icon in the main menu. Kodi Settings. Under the settings, choose Services. Then, select the Control tab in the Services menu. Turn your attention to the right side of the screen. Find the switch for Allow remote control via HTTP, and flip it to the on position. You can also set a username and password here. It's probably overkill to do so on your home network, so go ahead and delete the default username. Kodi Enable HTTP Access. That's all there is to do there. You can safely back out of the settings.

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.

Install the Kodi Remote Kodi Kore Remote on Google Play. Head over to your Android device, and open up the Play Store. If you're using F-Droid, you should be able to find the Kodi remote there too. With either store open, search for "Kore." It should be the first result, and be developed by the XMBC team. XBMC was the old name of Kodi. Go ahead, and install the app.

Connect the Remote to Kodi Open the Kore app on your Android device. If this is your first time using the app, it'll start by asking you to add a media center. When you're sure you have HTTP connections enabled from the previous step, press Next. Conect to Kodi Remote. The app will search your network for available Kodi media centers. Unfortunately, this search feature really isn't the best. I may work the first time, or it may strike out completely. If you get lucky, the media center will appear on the screen. Tap it to add it to your remote. Otherwise, press Next again. Fill out the manual configuration form. Give your media center an identifiable name, enter the IP address, and the default port, 8080, unless you changed it. Leave the username and password blank, unless you configured them on the media center. When you have all of that set, press Test. Kore will test out your connection. When it establishes a link to the media center, it will present you with a screen letting you know that it's connected. Press Finish to exit the setup. Kodi Remote Connected.

Conclusion

You can keep on adding Kodi media centers to your remote and switch between them, depening on which one you're watching. It also might be a good idea to give the media centers a static IP, either on the device itself or your router, to ensure that they don't change. The connections you set up on the remote will stop working if they do.