How to Control Clementine Music Player From Your Phone

You can control the Clementine media player on your Linux computer from anywhere on your local network via an official Android remote app. You only need that app and to switch a few settings to get started.

Enable Remote Control on Clementine.

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

In order to control Clementine remotely with the app, you're going to need to enable remote access from within Clementine on Linux. Open up Clementine, if you don't already have it running. Then, select Tools from the top menu, followed by Preferences.

When the preferences window opens up, select Network Remote from the menu on the left. Then, in the main body of the window, check Use a network remote control at the top.

Allow Network Remote on Clementine.

Once the box is checked, the rest of the settings will become available. You can choose to modify anything here if you like, but none of it is strictly necessary. Press Ok to close the window and exit.

Clementine Remote on Google Play.

Turn your attention to your Android device. Open up the Play Store, and search for Clementine. The first result, Clementine Remote is what you want. Select it, and install the app.

Open the Clementine app on your Android device. When it first starts up, you'll get a plain screen with a place to enter your Linux computer's IP address. Enter it, and press Connect below. If you don't know your computer's IP, go back to Clementine on Linux, open the Network Remote tab in the preferences. It'll be listed there.

Clementine Remote Connect to Linux.

The Clementine app will display the currently playing song along with controls to pause/play and skip forward and backward in your playlist. The Clementine app is also a player in its own right, and you can download songs from your Linux computer to the app, but that's not necessary, if you're just looking to control your media player remotely.

Clementine Remote Playing a Song.

Conclusion

There isn't much else to it. These two applications don't change frequently, so you won't need to worry much about them falling out of synce. Feel free to explore the Clementine app some more to see what else it can do.