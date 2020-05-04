How to connect Android smartphone to KDE connect on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa KDE desktop

How to install KDE Connect on Ubuntu

How to install KDE Connect on Android

How to pair an Android device with KDE connect

Connected Android smartphone to KDE connect on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa KDE desktop

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Installed Ubuntu 20.04 or upgraded Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Software KDE Connect, Android Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How to connect Android smartphone to KDE connect on Ubuntu 20.04 step by step instructions

NOTE

Before you continue, please make sure that your KDE Ubuntu 20.05 Desktop and the Android smartphone are connected to the same network. The reason is that unless both devices are connected to the same network they would not be able to interconnect.

First step is to install KDE Connect on the Ubuntu 20.04 system. Open up your terminal and enter the following command: $ sudo apt install kdeconnect Next, install KDE connect on you Android phone.



Install KDE connect application from the Google Play Store Open the KDE Connect application on your Android smartphone

At this point both devices should be able to see each other and be ready for pairing.



On your Android device you should see your KDE desktop available for pairing. System Settings --> KDE Connect on your KDE desktop and confirm the availability of your Android Device.

Within the KDE Connection settings, select your Android device and hit Request pair Accept the Pairing Request on your Android Device Menu of the KDE Connect features require permissions. After you successfully connect your Android smartphone to KDE desktop allow any desired plugins with appropriate permissions. To confirm the Pairing you should now be able to see KDE Connect displaying your Android device on the bottom panel of the KDE desktop. For more information about KDE Connect and its usage visit the KDE Connect community page.