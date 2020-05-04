How to connect Android smartphone to KDE connect on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa KDE desktop

In this tutorial you will learn:
- How to install KDE Connect on Ubuntu
- How to install KDE Connect on Android
- How to pair an Android device with KDE connect
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|Installed Ubuntu 20.04 or upgraded Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
|Software
|KDE Connect, Android
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
How to connect Android smartphone to KDE connect on Ubuntu 20.04 step by step instructions
Before you continue, please make sure that your KDE Ubuntu 20.05 Desktop and the Android smartphone are connected to the same network. The reason is that unless both devices are connected to the same network they would not be able to interconnect.
- First step is to install KDE Connect on the Ubuntu 20.04 system. Open up your terminal and enter the following command:
$ sudo apt install kdeconnect
- Next, install KDE connect on you Android phone.
- At this point both devices should be able to see each other and be ready for pairing.
System Settings --> KDE Connecton your KDE desktop and confirm the availability of your Android Device.
- Menu of the KDE Connect features require permissions.
