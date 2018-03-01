How to configure LEMP server on Debian 9 Stretch Linux

IntroductionThe following text will describe a configuration procedure of LEMP server on Debian 9 Stretch Linux. The LEMP stack described by the below guide will consist of:
- Debian 9 Stretch Linux
- Nginx Web server
- MariaDB or MySQL relational database
- PHP 7 scripting language
Once you have your bare bones, LEMP stack configured, consider a further hardening of your server based on the target deployment environment.
Conventions
- # - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Prerequisites InstalationThis section illustrates a common installation of all LEMP stack components. At this stage, we are not concerned about a specific configuration of each LEMP component. Rather, we solely perform an installation of all components using a single apt-get command.
Select your desired LEMP stack flavour between MariaDB and MySQL.
MariaDB flavoured LEMP stack
# apt-get install nginx mariadb-server php-fpm php-mysql
MySQL flavoured LEMP stack
# apt-get install nginx mysql-server php-fpm php-mysqlIn case no errors were produced by the above command we should now have all of the LEMP stack components installed.
Start fastCGI process manager
php7.0-fpm comes pre-configured. All we need to do is to start it, is to turn on the switch:
# service php7.0-fpm start # service php7.0-fpm status [ ok ] php-fpm7.0 is running.To start
php7.0-fpm after reboot, you should enable it with
systemctl command:
# systemctl enable php7.0-fpmOptionally, you can test the status and
php7.0-fpm.sock socket location using
cgi-fcgi. The
cgi-fcgi is part of
libfcgi0ldbl package which may not be available on your system. To install
libfcgi0ldbl package execute:
# apt-get install libfcgi0ldblAttempt to connect
php7.0-fpm.sock socket. Please note, the name of the socket may differ based on PHP version installed on your system.
# cgi-fcgi -bind -connect /run/php/php7.0-fpm.sock Content-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8The following error appears if the
cgi-fcgi command fails to connect to
php7.0-fpm.sock socket:
# cgi-fcgi -bind -connect /run/php/php7.0-fpm.sock Could not connect to /run/php/php7.0-fpm.sock
Configure and Start Nginx ServerFor Nginx web server to connect with FastCGI process manager, we need to provide it with a full path to FastCGI process manager running socket. In the previous section, we have determined FastCGI process manager socket's full path by the use cgi-fcgi -bind command.
Replace the existing Nginx's default site configuration file
/etc/nginx/sites-available/default with the following configuration:
server { listen 80 default_server; listen [::]:80 default_server; root /var/www/html; index index.php index.html index.htm index.nginx-debian.html; server_name _; location / { try_files $uri $uri/ =404; } location ~ \.php$ { include snippets/fastcgi-php.conf; fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php/php7.0-fpm.sock; } }Next, create a basic PHP page to display information about installed PHP:
# echo "<?php phpinfo(); ?>" > /var/www/html/index.phpLastly, start Nginx server:
# service nginx start [ ok ] Starting nginx: nginx.If applicable, for Nginx server to start after reboot you must enable it with
systemctl command:
# systemctl enable nginx
Start and enable database serverLastly, we need to start database service. Depending on your previous installation selection you may use the bellow the command to start both MariaDB and MySQL databases:
# service mysql start [ ok ] Starting MariaDB database server: mysqld.For database to start after reboot run:
# systemctl enable mysql
Appendix
PHP 7 database connection scriptThe following PHP database connection code can be used to connect to your relational database:
<?php $dbh = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'admin', 'pass'); if (!$dbh) { die('Could not connect: ' . mysqli_error()); } echo 'Connected successfully to MySQL database'; mysqli_close($dbh); ?>Save the above code into a new
/var/www/html/db.php file. Next, create a database user:
# mysql -u root -e "CREATE USER 'admin'@'%' IDENTIFIED BY 'pass';" # mysql -u root -e "GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'admin'@'%' WITH GRANT OPTION;"Lastly, execute
db.php script:
# php /var/www/html/db.php OR # curl -i http://localhost/db.php Connected successfully to MySQL database