How to configure LEMP server on Debian 9 Stretch Linux

The following text will describe a configuration procedure of LEMP server on Debian 9 Stretch Linux. The LEMP stack described by the below guide will consist of:Please be aware that our main objective is to configure bare bones LEMP stack on Debian 9 Stretch Linux. From this reason, no security hardening or performance fine-tuning recommendations are included in the article.Once you have your bare bones, LEMP stack configured, consider a further hardening of your server based on the target deployment environment.This section illustrates a common installation of all LEMP stack components. At this stage, we are not concerned about a specific configuration of each LEMP component. Rather, we solely perform an installation of all components using a single apt-get command.Select your desired LEMP stack flavour between MariaDB and MySQL.In case no errors were produced by the above command we should now have all of the LEMP stack components installed.comes pre-configured. All we need to do is to start it, is to turn on the switch:To startafter reboot, you should enable it withcommand:Optionally, you can test the status andsocket location using. Theis part ofpackage which may not be available on your system. To installpackage execute:Attempt to connectsocket. Please note, the name of the socket may differ based on PHP version installed on your system.The following error appears if thecommand fails to connect tosocket:For Nginx web server to connect with FastCGI process manager, we need to provide it with a full path to FastCGI process manager running socket. In the previous section, we have determined FastCGI process manager socket's full path by the use cgi-fcgi -bind command.Replace the existing Nginx's default site configuration filewith the following configuration:Next, create a basic PHP page to display information about installed PHP:Lastly, start Nginx server:If applicable, for Nginx server to start after reboot you must enable it withcommand:Lastly, we need to start database service. Depending on your previous installation selection you may use the bellow the command to start both MariaDB and MySQL databases:For database to start after reboot run:The following PHP database connection code can be used to connect to your relational database:Save the above code into a newfile. Next, create a database user:Lastly, executescript: