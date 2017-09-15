Objective

Requirements

A standard knowledge of MySQL and mysql command line client;

command line client; Being familiar with the fundamental concepts of Object Oriented Programming

PHP >= 5.1

Have a working MySQL/MariaDB database

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

PHP Data Objects

MySQL

SQLite

PostgreSQL

Microsoft SQL Server

Create a test database and table

CREATE DATABASE solar_system; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON solar_system.* TO 'testuser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'testpassword';

testuser

solar_system

testpassword

USE solar_system; CREATE TABLE planets ( id TINYINT(1) UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, PRIMARY KEY(id), name VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL, color VARCHAR(10) NOT NULL ); INSERT INTO planets(name, color) VALUES('earth', 'blue'), ('mars', 'red'), ('jupiter', 'strange');

DSN: Data Source Name

DSN

Data Source Name

The type of driver to use for the connection

The hostname of the machine hosting the database

The port to use for the connection (optional)

The name of the database

The charset (optional)

$dsn

$dsn = "mysql:host=localhost;port=3306;dbname=solar_system;charset=utf8";

database prefix

mysql

hostname

port

3306

database name

charset

Creating the PDO object

PDO object

$options = [ PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION, PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC ]; $pdo = new PDO($dsn, 'testuser', 'testpassword', $options);

SetAttribute()

$pdo->SetAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);

Setting PDO behavior on errors

PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE

PDO::ERRMODE_SILENT

Learn how to configure and use PDO for database access: from error modes to fetch methods.MEDIUMPDO is an acronym for: it is a PHP extension for interacting with databases through the use of objects. One of its strengths resides in the fact that it is not strictly tied to some particular database: its interface provides a common way to access several different environments, among the others:This guide aims to provide a quite complete overview of PDO, guiding the reader step by step from the establishment of a connection to the database, to the choice of the most appropriate fetch mode, showing how to create prepared statements and describing the possible error modes.The first thing we are going to do is to create a database for this tutorial:We granted the userall privileges on thedatabase, usingas password. Now let's create a table and fill it with some data (no astronomic accuracy intended):Now that we have a database, we must define a. DSN stands for, and it's basically a set of information required to connect to the database, represented in the form of a string. The syntax may be different depending on the database you want to connect to, but since we are interacting with MySQL/MariaDB, we will provide:The format of the string, in our case would be the following (we are going to store it in thevariable):First of all, we provided the. In this case, since we are connecting to a MySQL/MariaDB database, we used. We then separated the prefix from the rest of the string by a colon and each of the other sections by a semicolon.In the next two sections we specified theof the machine on which the database is hosted and theto use for the connection. If the latter is not provided, the default one will be used, which, in this case is. Immediately after we provided the, and after it, theto use.Now that our DSN is ready, we are going to build the. The PDO constructor takes the dsn string as first parameter, the name of the user on the database as second parameter, its password as third, and optionally an array of options as the fourth one:However, the options can be specified also after the object has been constructed, via themethod:Let's take a look at some of the options available for. This option is really important, because defines PDO behavior in case of errors. Possible options are:

This is the default. PDO will just set the error code and error message. They can be retrieved by using the errorCode() and errorInfo() methods.

PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION

This is, in my opinion, the recommended one. With this option, in addition to setting the error code and info, PDO will throw a PDOException , which will break the script flow, and it's particularly useful in case of PDO transactions (we are going to see what transactions are later in this tutorial).

PDO::ERRMODE_WARNING

With this option, PDO will set the error code and info as indexed PDO::ERRMODE_SILENT , but will also output a WARNING , which will not break the flow of the script.

Setting default fetch mode

PDO::FETCH_BOTH:

Another important setting can be specified via the PDO::DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE. constant. It lets you specify the default fetch method to use when retrieving results from a query. These are the most commonly used options:

This is the default. With it the result retrieved by a fetch query will be indexed both by integer and by column name. Applying this fetch mode when retrieving a row from the planets table would give us this result:

$stmt = $pdo->query("SELECT * FROM planets"); $results = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_BOTH);

Array ( [id] => 1 [0] => 1 [name] => earth [1] => earth [color] => blue [2] => blue )

PDO::FETCH_ASSOC:

With this option, the result will be stored in an associative array in which every key will be the name of the column, and each value will be the corresponding value in a row:

$stmt = $pdo->query("SELECT * FROM planets"); $results = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

Array ( [id] => 1 [name] => earth [color] => blue )

PDO::FETCH_NUM

This fetch mode returns the fetched row into a 0-indexed array:

Array ( [0] => 1 [1] => earth [2] => blue )

PDO::FETCH_COLUMN

This fetch method is useful when retrieving just the values of a column and will return all the results inside a plain, one-dimensional array. For example this query:

$stmt = $pdo->query("SELECT name FROM planets");

Array ( [0] => earth [1] => mars [2] => jupiter )

PDO::FETCH_KEY_PAIR

Would return this result:

This fetch method is useful when retrieving the values of just 2 columns. It will return the results in the form of an associative array in which the values retrieved from the database for the first specified column in the query, will be used as the array keys, while the values retrieved for the second column, will represent the associative array values:

$stmt = $pdo->query("SELECT name, color FROM planets"); $result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_KEY_PAIR);

Array ( [earth] => blue [mars] => red [jupiter] => strange )

PDO::FETCH_OBJECT:

Would return:

When using the PDO::FETCH_OBJECT constant, an anonymous object will be created for each row retrieved. Its (public) properties will be named after the columns, and the query results will be used as their values. Applying this fetch mode to the same query above would return us a result in the form:

$results = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ);

stdClass Object ( [name] => earth [color] => blue )

PDO::FETCH_CLASS:

This fetch mode, like the above, will assign the value of the columns to the properties of an object, but in this case we should specify an existing class that should be used to create the object. Let's demonstrate it, first we are going to create a class:

class Planet { private $name; private $color; public function setName($planet_name) { $this->name = $planet_name; } public function setColor($planet_color) { $this->color = $planet_color; } public function getName() { return $this->name; } public function getColor() { return $this->color; } }

private

fetch()

PDO::FETCH_CLASS

setFechMode()

$stmt = $pdo->query("SELECT name, color FROM planets"); $stmt->setFetchMode(PDO::FETCH_CLASS, 'Planet');

PDO::FETCH_CLASS

$planet = $stmt->fetch();

var_dump($planet);

Planet Object ( [name:Planet:private] => earth [color:Planet:private] => blue )

Assigning properties after the object construction

FETCH_PROPS_LATE

class Planet { private $name; private $color; public function __construct($name = moon, $color = grey) { $this->name = $name; $this->color = $color; } public function setName($planet_name) { $this->name = $planet_name; } public function setColor($planet_color) { $this->color = $planet_color; } public function getName() { return $this->name; } public function getColor() { return $this->color; } }

name

color

moon

gray

FETCH_PROPS_LATE

$stmt = $pdo->query("SELECT name, color FROM solar_system WHERE name = 'earth'"); $stmt->setFetchMode(PDO::FETCH_CLASS, 'Planet'); $planet = $stmt->fetch();

Planet

var_dump($planet); object(Planet)#2 (2) { ["name":"Planet":private]=> string(4) "moon" ["color":"Planet":private]=> string(4) "gray" }

FETCH_PROPS_LATE

$stmt->setFetchMode(PDO::FETCH_CLASS|PDO::FETCH_PROPS_LATE, 'Planet'); $planet = $stmt->fetch(); var_dump($planet); object(Planet)#4 (2) { ["name":"Planet":private]=> string(5) "earth" ["color":"Planet":private]=> string(4) "blue" }

class Planet { private $name; private $color; public function __construct($name, $color) { $this->name = $name; $this->color = $color; } [...] }

$stmt->setFetchMode(PDO::FETCH_CLASS|PDO::FETCH_PROPS_LATE, 'Planet', ['moon', 'gray']);

Fetching multiple objects

fetch()

while ($planet = $stmt->fetch()) { // do stuff with the results }

fetchAll()

$stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_CLASS|PDO_FETCH_PROPS_LATE, 'Planet', ['moon', 'gray']);

PDO::FETCH_INTO

Please ignore the naiveness of the code above and just notice that the properties of the Planet class areand the class has no constructor. Now let's try to fetch the results.When usingwithyou must use themethod on the statement object before trying to retrieve the data, for example:We provided the fetch option constantas the first argument of the setFetchMode() method, and the name of the class that should be used to create the object ('Planet' in this case) as the second one. Now we run:A Planet object should have been created:Notice how the values retrieved resulting from the query, have been assigned to the corresponding properties of the object even if they are private.The planet class has no explicit constructor defined, so no problems when assigning the properties; but what if the class had a constructor in which the property were assigned or manipulated? Since the values are assigned before the constructor is called, they would have been overwritten.PDO helps providing theconstant: when using it, the values will be assigned to the propertiesthe object is constructed. For example:We modified our Planet class, providing a constructor which takes two arguments: the first isand the second is. Those arguments have a default value respectively ofand: this means that if no values are explicitly provided those will be the defaults assigned.In this case, if we don't use, no matter the values retrieved from the database, the properties will have always the default values, because they will be overwritten when the object is constructed. Let's verify it. First we run the query:Then we dump theobject and check what values its properties have:As expected, the values retrieved from the database have been overwritten by the defaults. Now, we demonstrate how this problem can be solved by using(the query is the same as above):Finally we got the desired results. But what if the class constructor has no default values, and they must be provided ? Simple: we can specify the constructor parameters in the form of an array as a third argument, after the class name, in the setFetchMode() method. For example, let change The constructor:The constructor arguments are now mandatory, so we would run:In this case, the parameters we provided serve just as default values, needed to initialize the object with no errors: they will be overwritten by the values retrieved from the database.Of course it's possible to fetch multiple results as objects, either usingmethod inside a while loop:or by fetching all results at once. In this case, as said above, using themethod, you don't have to specify the fetch mode before calling the method itself, but at the moment you call it:

With this fetch method set, PDO will not create a new object, instead it will update the properties of an existing one, but only if they are public , or if you use the __set magic method inside the object.

Prepared vs direct statements

prepared statements

Direct queries

query()

exec()

PDOStatemnt

fetch()

fetchAll()

SELECT

INSERT

DELETE

UPDATE

Prepared statements

prepare()

Planets

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO planets(name, color) VALUES(?, ?)");

prepare()

Positional placeholders

PDO has two ways to execute queries: one is the direct, one-step way. The other, more secure is to useWhen using direct queries you have two main methods:and. The former returns returns aobject which you can use to access results via theormethods: you use it for statement which doesn't modify a table, such asThe latter, instead, returns the number of row that were changed by the query: we use it for statements that modifies rows, likeor. Direct statements are to be used only when there are no variables in the query and you absolutely trust it is safe and properly escaped.PDO supports also two-stage, prepared statements: this is useful when using variables in the query, and it's more secure in general, because themethod will perform all the necessary escaping for us. Let's see how variables are used. Imagine we want to insert the properties of a Planet object into thetable. First we would prepare the query:As said before, first we would use themethod which takes the sql query as argument, using placeholders for the variables. Now placeholders can be of two types:

When using ? positional placeholders we can obtain more concise code, but we must provide the values to be substituted in the same order of the column names, in an array provided as the argument to the execute() method:

$stmt->execute([$planet->name, $planet->color]);

Named placeholders

Using named placeholders , we don't have to respect a particular order, but we are going to create more verbose code. When executing the execute() method we should provide the values in the form of an associative array in which each key would be the name of the used placeholder, and the associated value would be the one to be substituted in the query. For example the above query would become:

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO planets(name, color) VALUES(:name, :color)"); $stmt->execute(['name' => $planet->name, 'color' => $planet->color]);

rowCount()

The bindValue() and bindParam() methods

bindValue()

bindParam()

$stmt->bindValue('name', $planet->name, PDO::PARAM_STR);

$planet->name

:name

type

PDO::PARAM_STR

bindParam()

reference

execute()

$stmt->bindParam('name', $planet->name, PDO::PARAM_STR)

:name

execute()

PDO Transactions

sql

$pdo->beginTransaction(); try { $stmt1 = $pdo->exec("DELETE FROM planets"); $stmt2 = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO planets(name, color) VALUES (?, ?)"); foreach ($planets as $planet) { $stmt2->execute([$planet->getName(), $planet->getColor()]); } $pdo->commit(); } catch (PDOException $e) { $pdo->rollBack(); }

beginTransaction()

PDOException

commit()

rollBack()

PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE

PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION