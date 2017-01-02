Introduction

5.6.29

7.1.0

Thanks to the new Zend Engine 3.0, your apps see up to 2x faster performance and 50% better memory consumption than PHP 5.6, allowing you to serve more concurrent users without adding any hardware. Designed and refactored for today’s workloads, PHP 7 is the ultimate choice for web developers today.

Reference: zend.com/en/resources/php-7

Objective

compile-php-debian

github.com/linuxconfig/compile-php-debian

Requirements

Privileged access to your Debian Linux System as root or via sudo command is required

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Instructions

Remove PHP5 Packages

php

# dpkg -l | grep -E "^ii.*php" | cut -d " " -f3 libapache2-mod-php5 php5 php5-cli php5-common php5-json php5-readline

# REMOVE=$(dpkg -l | grep -E "^ii.*php" | cut -d " " -f3) # dpkg -P $REMOVE

Scripted Automatic Installation

compile-php-debian

$ https://github.com/linuxconfig/compile-php-debian.git

compile-php-debian

$ cd compile-php-debian

install_php.sh

# ./install_php.sh 7.0.8 FOR PHP VERSION 7.1.0 RUN # ./install_php.sh 7.1.0

service

# service php7-fpm start # service php7-fpm status [ ok ] php-7.1.0-fpm is running.

localhost

9000

cgi-fcgi

libfcgi0ldbl

# cgi-fcgi -bind -connect 127.0.0.1:9000 X-Powered-By: PHP/7.1.0 Content-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8

Manual Installation

Prerequisites Installation

# apt-get install autoconf bison build-essential git-core libbz2-dev libcurl4-openssl-dev libfreetype6-dev libicu-dev libjpeg-dev libmcrypt-dev libpng-dev libpspell-dev libreadline-dev libssl-dev libxml2-dev pkg-config

PHP Source Code Download

$ git clone https://github.com/php/php-src.git

git clone

php-src

http://php.net/downloads.php

PHP Source Code Compilation

php-src

$ cd php-src

git

$ git branch -a | grep PHP-7 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.0 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.1 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.10 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.11 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.12 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.13 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.14 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.2 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.3 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.4 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.5 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.6 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.7 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.8 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.9 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0RC1 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0RC2 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0RC3 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0beta1 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0beta2 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0beta3

git checkout

$ git checkout PHP-7.1.0 Branch PHP-7.1.0 set up to track remote branch PHP-7.1.0 from origin. Switched to a new branch 'PHP-7.1.0'

/usr/local/php-7.1.0

# mkdir /usr/local/php-7.1.0

--prefix

--with-config-file-scan-dir

CONFIGURE_STRINGS="--enable-bcmath \ --enable-calendar \ --enable-dba \ --enable-exif \ --enable-filter \ --enable-fpm \ --enable-ftp \ --enable-gd-native-ttf \ --enable-intl \ --enable-mbstring \ --enable-mysqlnd \ --enable-pcntl \ --enable-shmop \ --enable-simplexml \ --enable-soap \ --enable-sockets \ --enable-sysvmsg \ --enable-sysvsem \ --enable-sysvshm \ --enable-wddx \ --enable-xmlreader \ --enable-xmlwriter \ --enable-zip \ --prefix=/usr/local/php-7.1.0 \ --with-bz2 \ --with-config-file-scan-dir=/usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/conf.d \ --with-curl \ --with-fpm-group=www-data \ --with-fpm-user=www-data \ --with-freetype-dir \ --with-gd \ --with-gettext \ --with-jpeg-dir \ --with-mcrypt \ --with-mhash \ --with-mysqli=mysqlnd \ --with-mysql-sock=/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock \ --with-openssl \ --without-pear \ --with-pdo-mysql=mysqlnd \ --with-pdo-sqlite \ --with-png-dir \ --with-pspell \ --with-readline \ --with-sqlite3 \ --with-zlib"

CONFIGURE_STRINGS

$ ./buildconf --force Forcing buildconf Removing configure caches rebuilding aclocal.m4 rebuilding configure rebuilding main/php_config.h.in

$ ./configure $CONFIGURE_STRINGS

configure

make

$ make .... Build complete. Don't forget to run 'make test'.

make test

make install

# make install Installing shared extensions: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/lib/php/extensions/no-debug-non-zts-20160303/ Installing PHP CLI binary: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/ Installing PHP CLI man page: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/man/man1/ Installing PHP FPM binary: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/sbin/ Installing PHP FPM config: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/ Installing PHP FPM man page: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/man/man8/ Installing PHP FPM status page: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/php/fpm/ Installing phpdbg binary: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/ Installing phpdbg man page: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/man/man1/ Installing PHP CGI binary: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/ Installing PHP CGI man page: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/man/man1/ Installing build environment: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/lib/php/build/ Installing header files: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/include/php/ Installing helper programs: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/ program: phpize program: php-config Installing man pages: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/man/man1/ page: phpize.1 page: php-config.1 /php-src/build/shtool install -c ext/phar/phar.phar /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin ln -s -f phar.phar /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/phar Installing PDO headers: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/include/php/ext/pdo/

$ /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/php -v PHP 7.1.0 (cli) (built: Jan 2 2017 09:09:59) ( NTS ) Copyright (c) 1997-2016 The PHP Group Zend Engine v3.1.0-dev, Copyright (c) 1998-2016 Zend Technologies

FastCGI Process Manager Installation

/usr/local/php-$version/sbin/php-fpm

# ln -s /usr/local/php-7.1.0/sbin/php-fpm /usr/local/php-7.1.0/sbin/php-7.1.0-fpm

php-src

php.ini

# cp php.ini-production /usr/local/php-7.1.0/lib/php.ini

# mv /usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf.default /usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf

/usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/php-fpm.conf

[global] pid = /var/run/php7-fpm.pid error_log = /var/log/php7-fpm.log include=/usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/php-fpm.d/*.conf

Enable Extra PHP modules

php.ini

# echo "zend_extension=opcache.so" >> /usr/local/php-7.1.0/lib/php.ini

Configure PHP7-FPM init.d Script

php7-fpm.init

/etc/init.d/

# wget -qO /etc/init.d/php7-fpm https://linuxconfig.org/images/php7-fpm.init

7.1.0

VERSION

PATH=/sbin:/usr/sbin:/bin:/usr/bin:/usr/local/php-VERSION/sbin NAME=php-VERSION-fpm DAEMON=/usr/local/php-VERSION/sbin/$NAME CONFFILE=/usr/local/php-VERSION/etc/php-fpm.conf

/etc/init.d/php7-fpm

udpate-rc.d

# chmod +x /etc/init.d/php7-fpm # update-rc.d php7-fpm defaults

Start PHP-FPM Daemon

service

# service php7-fpm start # service php7-fpm status [ ok ] php-7.1.0-fpm is running.

localhost

9000

