IntroductionDebian's current stable package repository may not always contain an up to date software to be in line with our expectations. There is a very good reason for this, such as a stable system as a trade-off for running bleeding edge software.
PHP server-side scripting language is not an exemption! At the time of writing the current Debian's PHP version is
5.6.29 whereas the latest PHP source release is
7.1.0( given that there is no PHP 6 at all ).
The current PHP developer's claims put PHP 7 in front of PHP 5.6 in terms of speed, where PHP 7 is supposed to be as twice as fast as its predecessor:
Thanks to the new Zend Engine 3.0, your apps see up to 2x faster performance and 50% better memory consumption than PHP 5.6, allowing you to serve more concurrent users without adding any hardware. Designed and refactored for today’s workloads, PHP 7 is the ultimate choice for web developers today.
Reference: zend.com/en/resources/php-7
ObjectiveTo compare a speed between PHP 5.6 and latest PHP 7.1.0 is not an objective of this article. However, the objective is the get that latest PHP 7 release installed on Debian 8 system. Additionally we will install PHP-FPM (FastCGI Process Manager). This guide will offer two possible installations.
First, the guide will use
compile-php-debian script available at
github.com/linuxconfig/compile-php-debian to automate the PHP 7 installation and later it will show, how to install PHP 7 manually.
Requirements
- Privileged access to your Debian Linux System as root or via
sudocommand is required
DifficultyMEDIUM
Conventions
- # - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Instructions
Remove PHP5 PackagesIf you already have PHP5 installed on your system, you need to remove them prior to new PHP 7 installation. To do so for list all
php related package on your system:
# dpkg -l | grep -E "^ii.*php" | cut -d " " -f3 libapache2-mod-php5 php5 php5-cli php5-common php5-json php5-readlineThe following command will remove all packages listed by the above command output:
# REMOVE=$(dpkg -l | grep -E "^ii.*php" | cut -d " " -f3) # dpkg -P $REMOVE
Scripted Automatic InstallationThe following scripted automatic installation performs all necessary steps to compile and install user selected PHP 7 version as well as it will also install PHP-FPM daemon. Start by cloning
compile-php-debian script:
$ https://github.com/linuxconfig/compile-php-debian.gitNext, navigate to
compile-php-debian directory:
$ cd compile-php-debianNow simply decide what PHP 7 version you wish to install and enter your selected version number as an argument to
install_php.sh script. For example to install PHP version 7.0.8 enter:
# ./install_php.sh 7.0.8 FOR PHP VERSION 7.1.0 RUN # ./install_php.sh 7.1.0The installation may take some time. Once finished start PHP-FPM Daemon by executing
service command:
# service php7-fpm start # service php7-fpm status [ ok ] php-7.1.0-fpm is running.The PHP-FPM daemon is now listening on a
localhost's port number
9000. You may also attempt to connect to PHP-FPM daemon directly using
cgi-fcgi command found within
libfcgi0ldbl package:
# cgi-fcgi -bind -connect 127.0.0.1:9000 X-Powered-By: PHP/7.1.0 Content-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8This completes your PHP 7 installation on your Debain 8 Linux system.
Manual Installation
Prerequisites InstallationLet's start by the installation of all prerequisites to fit the most common PHP compilation options:
# apt-get install autoconf bison build-essential git-core libbz2-dev libcurl4-openssl-dev libfreetype6-dev libicu-dev libjpeg-dev libmcrypt-dev libpng-dev libpspell-dev libreadline-dev libssl-dev libxml2-dev pkg-config
PHP Source Code DownloadProbably the easiest way to get the PHP source code it to clone PHP's repository on GitHub. Execute the following command to clone PHP source directory:
$ git clone https://github.com/php/php-src.gitOnce the
git clone operation is finished you will be left with a new directory name
php-src.
Another alternative is to get a tarball of a specific PHP version you wish to install by downloading it directly from
http://php.net/downloads.php. The advantage in this case is a minimal download size requirement. However, you will not be able to choose
selectively different versions for multiple deployments.
PHP Source Code CompilationAt this stage we are ready to perform a PHP source code compilation. Navigate to a previously downloaded
php-src directory:
$ cd php-srcNext, decide on what PHP version you wish to compile and install. Run the following
git command to list all available PHP 7 versions:
$ git branch -a | grep PHP-7 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.0 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.1 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.10 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.11 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.12 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.13 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.14 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.2 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.3 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.4 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.5 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.6 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.7 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.8 remotes/origin/PHP-7.0.9 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0RC1 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0RC2 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0RC3 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0beta1 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0beta2 remotes/origin/PHP-7.1.0beta3Use
git checkout command to switch to your desired PHP version branch which you wish to be used for the compilation. Example:
$ git checkout PHP-7.1.0 Branch PHP-7.1.0 set up to track remote branch PHP-7.1.0 from origin. Switched to a new branch 'PHP-7.1.0'Next, create a directory to be used as a installation target. In our case it will be
/usr/local/php-7.1.0:
# mkdir /usr/local/php-7.1.0and specify all compilation strings. Take a special note of the
--prefix and
--with-config-file-scan-dir configuration strings which define installation and configuration
settings.The following is a list of most common PHP compilation options.
Feel, free to update the list to fit your needs. Depending on your selection, you may be required to install additional prerequisites. Copy and paste below text into your terminal followed by ENTER:
CONFIGURE_STRINGS="--enable-bcmath \ --enable-calendar \ --enable-dba \ --enable-exif \ --enable-filter \ --enable-fpm \ --enable-ftp \ --enable-gd-native-ttf \ --enable-intl \ --enable-mbstring \ --enable-mysqlnd \ --enable-pcntl \ --enable-shmop \ --enable-simplexml \ --enable-soap \ --enable-sockets \ --enable-sysvmsg \ --enable-sysvsem \ --enable-sysvshm \ --enable-wddx \ --enable-xmlreader \ --enable-xmlwriter \ --enable-zip \ --prefix=/usr/local/php-7.1.0 \ --with-bz2 \ --with-config-file-scan-dir=/usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/conf.d \ --with-curl \ --with-fpm-group=www-data \ --with-fpm-user=www-data \ --with-freetype-dir \ --with-gd \ --with-gettext \ --with-jpeg-dir \ --with-mcrypt \ --with-mhash \ --with-mysqli=mysqlnd \ --with-mysql-sock=/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock \ --with-openssl \ --without-pear \ --with-pdo-mysql=mysqlnd \ --with-pdo-sqlite \ --with-png-dir \ --with-pspell \ --with-readline \ --with-sqlite3 \ --with-zlib"The above will set
CONFIGURE_STRINGS shell variable to contain all your PHP compilation options. Next, we need to build our configure and Makefiles. To do so execute:
$ ./buildconf --force Forcing buildconf Removing configure caches rebuilding aclocal.m4 rebuilding configure rebuilding main/php_config.h.inNext, perform compilation configuration:
$ ./configure $CONFIGURE_STRINGSIf no errors were produced by the above
configure command, then its time to perform compilation by running a
make command:
$ make .... Build complete. Don't forget to run 'make test'.Once the compilation if the PHP source code is finished, optionally execute
make test command or run
make install command to install all previously compiled binaries into their
relevant directories:
# make install Installing shared extensions: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/lib/php/extensions/no-debug-non-zts-20160303/ Installing PHP CLI binary: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/ Installing PHP CLI man page: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/man/man1/ Installing PHP FPM binary: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/sbin/ Installing PHP FPM config: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/ Installing PHP FPM man page: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/man/man8/ Installing PHP FPM status page: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/php/fpm/ Installing phpdbg binary: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/ Installing phpdbg man page: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/man/man1/ Installing PHP CGI binary: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/ Installing PHP CGI man page: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/man/man1/ Installing build environment: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/lib/php/build/ Installing header files: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/include/php/ Installing helper programs: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/ program: phpize program: php-config Installing man pages: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/php/man/man1/ page: phpize.1 page: php-config.1 /php-src/build/shtool install -c ext/phar/phar.phar /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin ln -s -f phar.phar /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/phar Installing PDO headers: /usr/local/php-7.1.0/include/php/ext/pdo/All done. PHP 7.1.0 is now installed. To confirm execute:
$ /usr/local/php-7.1.0/bin/php -v PHP 7.1.0 (cli) (built: Jan 2 2017 09:09:59) ( NTS ) Copyright (c) 1997-2016 The PHP Group Zend Engine v3.1.0-dev, Copyright (c) 1998-2016 Zend Technologies
FastCGI Process Manager InstallationIn this section we will install PHP-FPM to be used as a front for installation with webservers such as Nginx or Apache. First, create a symbolic link of newly compiled
/usr/local/php-$version/sbin/php-fpm binary to make our installation tidy:
# ln -s /usr/local/php-7.1.0/sbin/php-fpm /usr/local/php-7.1.0/sbin/php-7.1.0-fpmStill in the
php-src directory, setup a default
php.ini config:
# cp php.ini-production /usr/local/php-7.1.0/lib/php.iniEnable PHP-FPM daemon configuration file:
# mv /usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf.default /usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/php-fpm.d/www.confUse text editor and create new
/usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/php-fpm.conf config file with a following content:
[global] pid = /var/run/php7-fpm.pid error_log = /var/log/php7-fpm.log include=/usr/local/php-7.1.0/etc/php-fpm.d/*.conf
Enable Extra PHP modulesInsert any module directives you wish to enable into your
php.ini config file. For example to enable Zend's OpCache PHP module run:
# echo "zend_extension=opcache.so" >> /usr/local/php-7.1.0/lib/php.ini
Configure PHP7-FPM init.d ScriptFirst, insert a following modified
php7-fpm.init script into
/etc/init.d/ directory:
# wget -qO /etc/init.d/php7-fpm https://linuxconfig.org/images/php7-fpm.initIn case you have installed different version of PHP other than
7.1.0 use your text editor and change the following script variables to fit your installed PHP
VERSION:
PATH=/sbin:/usr/sbin:/bin:/usr/bin:/usr/local/php-VERSION/sbin NAME=php-VERSION-fpm DAEMON=/usr/local/php-VERSION/sbin/$NAME CONFFILE=/usr/local/php-VERSION/etc/php-fpm.confLastly, make
/etc/init.d/php7-fpm executable and run
udpate-rc.d command:
# chmod +x /etc/init.d/php7-fpm # update-rc.d php7-fpm defaults
Start PHP-FPM DaemonNow you should be able to simply start PHP-FPM Daemon by executing
service command:
# service php7-fpm start # service php7-fpm status [ ok ] php-7.1.0-fpm is running.The PHP-FPM daemon is now listening on a
localhost's port number
9000.