How to Check and Monitor CPU utilization on Linux

How to check CPU usage with top

Understanding the output from top and htop

Monitor CPU usage with systat package

How to configure CPU monitoring alters

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, RHEL, Fedora Software Apache Webserver Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

top

$ top

Checking the current CPU usage with top command.

NOTE

The top command mostly works the same across all Linux distributions, although there are some variants which may display the information a little differently – in a different order, for example.

top

$ top -v

procps-ng 3.3.12

Load average

CPU usage from top

us : Percentage of CPU time spent in user space (running user-spawned processes).

: Percentage of CPU time spent in (running user-spawned processes). sy : Percentage of CPU time spent in kernel space (running system processes).

: Percentage of CPU time spent in kernel space (running processes). ni : Percentage of CPU time spent on running processes with a user-defined priority (a specified nice value).

: Percentage of CPU time spent on running processes with a user-defined priority (a specified value). id : Percentage of CPU time spent idle .

: Percentage of CPU time spent . wa : Percentage of CPU time spent on waiting on I/O from hardware. Example: waiting for a hard drive to finish reading data.

: Percentage of CPU time spent on on I/O from hardware. Example: waiting for a hard drive to finish reading data. hi : Percentage of CPU time spent processing hardware interrupts . Example: the network card (or any piece of hardware) interrupting the CPU to notify it that new data has arrived.

: Percentage of CPU time spent processing . Example: the network card (or any piece of hardware) interrupting the CPU to notify it that new data has arrived. si : Percentage of CPU time spent processing software interrupts . Example: a high priority service interrupting the CPU.

: Percentage of CPU time spent processing . Example: a high priority service interrupting the CPU. st: Percentage of CPU time that was stolen from a virtual machine. Example: the CPU needed to “steal” resources from a virtual machine in order to process the physical machine’s workload.

CPU usage percentage

Making top simpler

top

top

CPU usage graph

htop

top

$ sudo apt-get install htop

# yum install htop

# dnf install htop

htop

$ htop

htop command

htop

top

More ways to check CPU utilization

$ sudo apt-get install sysstat

# yum install sysstat

mpstat

top

user@ubuntu1:~$ mpstat Linux 5.0.0-23-generic (ubuntu1) 01/16/2020 _x86_64_ (1 CPU) 02:31:05 AM CPU %usr %nice %sys %iowait %irq %soft %steal %guest %gnice %idle 02:31:05 AM all 1.41 0.05 0.40 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.09

sar

sar

$ sar 4

user@ubuntu1:~$ sar 4 Linux 5.0.0-23-generic (ubuntu1) 01/16/2020 _x86_64_ (1 CPU) 02:33:24 AM CPU %user %nice %system %iowait %steal %idle 02:33:25 AM all 9.09 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 90.91

sar

$ sar 2 5

sar

Graphical monitoring

$ gnome-system-monitor

Graphical monitoring with GNOME System Monitor on Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop

How to configure monitoring alerts

#!/bin/bash CPU=$(sar 1 5 | grep "Average" | sed 's/^.* //') CPU=$( printf "%.0f" $CPU ) if [ "$CPU" -lt 20 ] then echo "CPU usage is high!" | sendmail admin@example.com fi

sar

sendmail

$ crontab -e

* * * * * /path/to/cpu-alert.sh

Conclusion

As a Linux administrator, it’s important to keep an eye on how your server (or servers) is performing. One way to measure its performance is to track the CPU usage. This will give you insight into the performance of the system as well as show how the hardware resources are being divided up across the various running services.In this guide, we’ll go over a few methods to check and monitor the CPU utilization on a Linux system. Whether you are in charge of a server or just your personal desktop, the computer’s CPU usage is useful information that’s easy to acquire.A great way to check the current CPU usage is with thecommand. A lot of the output from this command is rather complex, but it gives very granular information about how the CPU is being utilized on a system.This will open up a display in the terminal that has a live view of services running on the system, the amount of system resources each of those services are using, as well as a summary of the system’s CPU utilization, among other information.The top program installed on Ubuntu systems comes from the procps-ng package, and is the one we will be working with in this article. To check what variant your system is running, use the -v flag withExpected output:The display window from the top command is not very user friendly at first because of the sheer amount of information and all the terminology and abbreviations used. We’ll cover everything you need to know below, so you can interpret the data from top.The first line shows (in order): system time, system uptime (how long since last reboot), number of active user sessions, and the system’s load average. The load average is particularly relevant for us, as it sheds some light on the system’s CPU usage over time.There are three numbers given for the load average. The numbers are the average load over 1, 5, and 15 minutes, respectively. Think of these numbers as percentages – a load of 0.2 means 20%, and a load of 1.00 means 100%.That should be easy enough to understand, but you may also see load averages greater than 1.00. This is because load average is not a direct measurement of CPU usage, but how much “work” (load) your system is trying to process. For example, a value of 2.50 means that the current load is 250%, and also indicates that the system is overloaded by a whopping 150%.The second line of top is pretty self-explanatory and displays the number of tasks running on the system, as well as the current state they’re in.The third line is where we find our CPU usage, with some detailed statistics that take a little knowledge to interpret.The next two lines are dedicated to memory information, and aren’t relevant for monitoring CPU usage. Below that, there’s a list of running processes and a column titled %CPU, which contains the current CPU usage of each process listed.This gives a quick view of which services are chewing up the most CPU resources. You can quit top any time by pressing ‘q’.Since the top command shows a lot of detailed information, it’s not an ideal method for getting a quick glance at CPU utilization; however,gives us a few options to streamline the output and spare some of the complex details.Whileis running, you can press the ‘t’ key to cycle through some different views, and get a simpler output of the CPU usage:Another option is to use, which is similar tobut geared more towards normal tasks. You can use your package manager to install it.Ubuntu and Debian:CentOS and Red Hat:Fedora:After it’s installed, just typeto open it.As you can see from the screenshot above, the output fromis more concise and better suited thanfor simple measuring of CPU usage.You can exit this screen the same way as top, by pressing ‘q’.There are a few more tools we can use to check CPU usage, and they’re contained in the sysstat package. You will have to install this package in order to use the commands.Ubuntu and Debian:CentOS and Red Hat:Once the sysstat package is installed, you will have access to thecommand. This shows a lot of the same information as, but in a concise, one-time output.Another command that comes with this package is. It’s most useful when coupled with a number in the command. This allows you to specify how often (in seconds) thecommand should output information about CPU utilization.For example, to check CPU usage every 4 seconds:The output will look like this, and output a new line every 4 seconds:To makestop after a certain number of outputs, specify a second number. For example:This will makecheck the CPU usage every 2 seconds, 5 times. It will also show the average of all 5 of its probes at the end of the output.If you are using a desktop client or have a GUI installed, there should be a graphical tool for monitoring system usage. Ubuntu uses Gnome by default as its desktop environment, and the command to launch the system manager is:This will open a window similar to Window’s task manager, where you can sort processes by their CPU usage. Other distributions and desktop environments should have a similar tool.There are a lot of different ways to code a script that monitors CPU usage. In this part of the guide, we’ll go over one possible script where CPU usage is monitored every minute, and we’ll configure it to send an email when CPU usage gets high.This script uses sed to grab the average CPU idle percentage from. Then, it uses an if function to check if the idle percentage is below a certain number, and will send an email to the administrator if it is. In this case, it’s configured for 20% - in other words, if CPU usage is beyond 80%, the administrator gets an email.The script can be tweaked as needed, like if you want it to echo a warning to the terminal or record to a log file instead of sending an email withOf course, you’d need to call this script from cron if you want it to run routinely.To run it every minute, you’d write this line:In this article, we saw how to check and monitor CPU utilization on a Linux system. We learned about multiple tools that can help us with the monitoring, and also learned how to set up usage alerts so we can be notified when CPU utilization is high.Using the various methods from this guide, you’ll always know the best tool for keeping tabs on your system usage - whether you need detailed information or just need to quickly see how your system is allocating its CPU.