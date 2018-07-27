ObjectiveThe objective is to show how to change timezone on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux
Operating System and Software Versions
- Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux
RequirementsPrivileged access to your Ubuntu System as root or via
sudo command is required.
DifficultyEASY
Conventions
- # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Instructions
Change timezone from command line
Check Current Timezone SettingsLet's start by checking the current timezone settings. Use the
timedatectl command to show the current timezone and time:
$ timedatectl Local time: Tue 2018-06-06 10:27:34 PST Universal time: Tue 2018-06-06 18:27:34 UTC RTC time: Tue 2018-06-06 18:27:35 Time zone: Canada/Yukon (PST, -0800) System clock synchronized: yes systemd-timesyncd.service active: yes RTC in local TZ: noAnother alternative to check current timezone on Ubuntu 18.04 system, if the above command from some reason fails, is to check for
/etc/localtime symbolic link:
$ ls -l /etc/localtime lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 32 Jun 6 10:27 /etc/localtime -> /usr/share/zoneinfo/Canada/Yukon
Show all Available TimezonesIn order to change timezone on Ubuntu 18.04, we first need to obtain a timezone name of the timezone we wish to change to. This is usually a CONTINENT/CITY pair.
The
timedatectl command comes again handy:
$ timedatectl list-timezoneThe timezone list is quite extensive. Scroll page down and up with PgDn and PgUp key respectively.
Alternatively, use
grep command to narrow down your search. For example the bellow command will list all Europe cities:
$ timedatectl list-timezones | grep -i europe Europe/Amsterdam Europe/Andorra Europe/Astrakhan Europe/Athens Europe/Belgrade Europe/Berlin Europe/Bratislava Europe/Brussels Europe/Bucharest Europe/Budapest Europe/Busingen ... Europe/ZurichNOTE:
The
timedatectl command is using
/usr/share/zoneinfo/ directory to generate the timezone list.
Change TimezoneNow that we know the timezone name we wish to change our timezone settings to, use
timedatectl command to set a new timezone.
For example let's change timezone to
Europe/Bratislava:
$ sudo timedatectl set-timezone Europe/BratislavaUsing the
timedatectl command is a preferred way on how to set a timezone on Ubuntu 18.04. However, note that you can also change timezone settings manually:
NOTE:Changing the timezone using the manual method involving
ln command may take minute or so to take an effect.
$ sudo unlink /etc/localtime $ sudo ln -s /usr/share/zoneinfo/Europe/Bratislava /etc/localtime
Confirm Timezone ChangeLastly, confirm your new timezone settings:
$ timedatectl Local time: Tue 2018-06-06 19:57:17 CET Universal time: Tue 2018-06-06 18:57:17 UTC RTC time: Tue 2018-06-06 18:57:18 Time zone: Europe/Bratislava (CET, +0100) System clock synchronized: yes systemd-timesyncd.service active: yes RTC in local TZ: noAlternatively, confirm a new timezone settings using
ls command:
$ ls -l /etc/localtime lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 37 Jun 6 20:00 /etc/localtime -> /usr/share/zoneinfo/Europe/Bratislava
Change timezone from GUITo change timezone from a default GNOME graphical user interface. Navigate to
Settings-->Details-->Date & Time: