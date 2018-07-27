How to change timezone on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

sudo

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Change timezone from command line

Check Current Timezone Settings

timedatectl

$ timedatectl Local time: Tue 2018-06-06 10:27:34 PST Universal time: Tue 2018-06-06 18:27:34 UTC RTC time: Tue 2018-06-06 18:27:35 Time zone: Canada/Yukon (PST, -0800) System clock synchronized: yes systemd-timesyncd.service active: yes RTC in local TZ: no

/etc/localtime

$ ls -l /etc/localtime lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 32 Jun 6 10:27 /etc/localtime -> /usr/share/zoneinfo/Canada/Yukon

Show all Available Timezones

timedatectl

$ timedatectl list-timezone

grep

$ timedatectl list-timezones | grep -i europe Europe/Amsterdam Europe/Andorra Europe/Astrakhan Europe/Athens Europe/Belgrade Europe/Berlin Europe/Bratislava Europe/Brussels Europe/Bucharest Europe/Budapest Europe/Busingen ... Europe/Zurich

NOTE:

timedatectl

/usr/share/zoneinfo/

Change Timezone

timedatectl

Europe/Bratislava

$ sudo timedatectl set-timezone Europe/Bratislava

timedatectl

NOTE:

ln

$ sudo unlink /etc/localtime $ sudo ln -s /usr/share/zoneinfo/Europe/Bratislava /etc/localtime

Confirm Timezone Change

$ timedatectl Local time: Tue 2018-06-06 19:57:17 CET Universal time: Tue 2018-06-06 18:57:17 UTC RTC time: Tue 2018-06-06 18:57:18 Time zone: Europe/Bratislava (CET, +0100) System clock synchronized: yes systemd-timesyncd.service active: yes RTC in local TZ: no

ls

$ ls -l /etc/localtime lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 37 Jun 6 20:00 /etc/localtime -> /usr/share/zoneinfo/Europe/Bratislava

Change timezone from GUI

Settings-->Details-->Date & Time

Current timezone.

Use search box to search for a city or find your timezone manually by mouse click.

New timezone is set.

