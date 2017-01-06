ObjectiveThe objective is to change or fake an original network card's hardware MAC address. The following article will show how to change MAC address using
macchanger on Kali Linux.
RequirementsPrivileged access to you Kali Linux system.
DifficultyEASY
Conventions
- # - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Instructions
Change to a Random MAC addressFirst, let's see how we can use
macchanger to change network card's hardware MAC address to a random address. We can start by investigating our current MAC address of eg
eth0 network interface. To do this we execute
macchanger with an option
-s and an argument
eth0.
# macchanger -s eth0The network interface you are about to change a MAC address on must be turned off prior your MAC address change attempt. Use
ifconfig command to turn off your network interface:
# ifconfig eth0 downIf the following error message appears you have most likely failed to turn off your network interface:
ERROR: Can't change MAC: interface up or not permission: Cannot assign requested addressNow, its time to change network card's hardware MAC address to some random hexadecimal numbers:
# macchanger -r eth0Bring your network interface up and display your new MAC addres:
# ifconfig eth0 down # macchanger -s eth0
Check new MAC addressYour new MAC address will now show while listing network interface using
ifconfig command:
Change to a Specific MAC addressThe following procedure on Kali Linux can be used to spoof MAC address to a specific string. This can be achieved by use
maccachnager's
-m option:
# ifconfig eth0 down # macchanger -m 00:d0:70:00:20:69 eth0 # ifconfig eth0 up # macchanger -s eth0
Use
-l option to find a MAC address prefix of a specific hardware vendor:
# macchanger -l