# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Change to a Random MAC address

eth0

-s

eth0

# macchanger -s eth0

ifconfig

# ifconfig eth0 down

ERROR: Can't change MAC: interface up or not permission: Cannot assign requested address

# macchanger -r eth0

# ifconfig eth0 down # macchanger -s eth0

Check new MAC address

ifconfig

Change to a Specific MAC address

maccachnager

-m

# ifconfig eth0 down # macchanger -m 00:d0:70:00:20:69 eth0 # ifconfig eth0 up # macchanger -s eth0

-l

# macchanger -l

The objective is to change or fake an original network card's hardware MAC address. The following article will show how to change MAC address usingon Kali Linux.Privileged access to you Kali Linux system.EASYFirst, let's see how we can useto change network card's hardware MAC address to a random address. We can start by investigating our current MAC address of egnetwork interface. To do this we executewith an optionand an argumentThe network interface you are about to change a MAC address on must be turned off prior your MAC address change attempt. Usecommand to turn off your network interface:If the following error message appears you have most likely failed to turn off your network interface:Now, its time to change network card's hardware MAC address to some random hexadecimal numbers:Bring your network interface up and display your new MAC addres:Your new MAC address will now show while listing network interface usingcommand:The following procedure on Kali Linux can be used to spoof MAC address to a specific string. This can be achieved by use'soption:Useoption to find a MAC address prefix of a specific hardware vendor: