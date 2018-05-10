How to Burn DVDs with DeVeDe and Brasero on Linux

ObjectiveInstall DeVeDe and Brasero, and use them to make DVD player compatible DVDs.
DistributionsThis will work on just about every Linux distribution.
RequirementsA working Linux install with root privileges and a DVD burner.
DifficultyEasy
Conventions
- # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Introduction
Install DeVeDe and BraseroUbuntu/Debian
$ sudo apt install devede braseroFedora
On Fedora, you need to enable the RPMFusion repostiory in order to install DeVeDe. If you haven't already done so, add it to your system.
# dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpmThen, you can install it.
# dnf install devedeng braseroOpenSUSE
# zypper in devede braseroArch
# pacman -S devede brasero
Create Your DVD Image
Notice the "Media size" dropdown to the left. That serves as the control for the adjacent graph. Use it to determin whether or not you have enough disk space on your media for the image you're going to create.
Also, note the "format" option. Be sure to set it to match your region. If not, it will not play in a standard DVD player.
Add Your VideosAdding your videos to DeVeDe is easy. Click on the "+" icon below the white field at the top of the window. It will open up a file browser that will let you browse to the files that you want to import. As you import files, keep an eye on the bar below. It will begin filling up with each file, demonstrating the amount of space used on your disk.
Customize The MenuYou're not stuck with the generic menu provided by DeVeDe. Click the "Menu Options" button to edit your DVD menu. The window will change to reflect the menu options, and there are quite a few of them.
Below the title controls, you can add a background image for your DVD and add some background music for the menu screen, if you wish.
Next, you can control the styling of the menu itself. Change the menu position, font, color, and text effects. Again, this is all reflected in the preview, so feel free to play around.
The last option allows you to choose the default behavior of your menu. Leaving it to display the menu is probably a good idea, unless you have something specific in mind.
Finalize The ProjectWhen everything is to your liking, click on the "Forward" button to begin creating your DVD image. Depending on the size of your project, the process may take a while. It also creates a copy of the original files, so be sure you have enough space in the destination location to support the result.
A new window will pop open asking you to name your project and which directory you want the output in. Select both and press "Ok." DeVeDe will begin creating your image.