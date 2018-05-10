How to Burn DVDs with DeVeDe and Brasero on Linux

Objective

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Install DeVeDe and Brasero

$ sudo apt install devede brasero

# dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

# dnf install devedeng brasero

# zypper in devede brasero

# pacman -S devede brasero

Create Your DVD Image

DeVeDe Startup Window

DeVeDe New Project

Add Your Videos

DeVeDe Imported Videos

Customize The Menu

DeVeDe Menu Options

Finalize The Project

Burn The Image With Brasero

Brasero Burn DVD Image

Closing Thoughts

