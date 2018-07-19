How to boot Ubuntu 18.04 into emergency and rescue mode

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

$ systemctl cat emergency.target # /lib/systemd/system/emergency.target # This file is part of systemd. # # systemd is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it # under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by # the Free Software Foundation; either version 2.1 of the License, or # (at your option) any later version. [Unit] Description=Emergency Mode Documentation=man:systemd.special(7) Requires=emergency.service After=emergency.service AllowIsolate=yes

$ systemctl cat emergency.service # /lib/systemd/system/emergency.service # This file is part of systemd. # # systemd is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it # under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by # the Free Software Foundation; either version 2.1 of the License, or # (at your option) any later version. [Unit] Description=Emergency Shell Documentation=man:sulogin(8) DefaultDependencies=no Conflicts=shutdown.target Conflicts=rescue.service Before=shutdown.target Before=rescue.service [Service] Environment=HOME=/root WorkingDirectory=-/root ExecStart=-/lib/systemd/systemd-sulogin-shell emergency Type=idle StandardInput=tty-force StandardOutput=inherit StandardError=inherit KillMode=process IgnoreSIGPIPE=no SendSIGHUP=yes

Ubuntu 18.04 emergency mode

# /lib/systemd/system/rescue.target # This file is part of systemd. # # systemd is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it # under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by # the Free Software Foundation; either version 2.1 of the License, or # (at your option) any later version. [Unit] Description=Rescue Mode Documentation=man:systemd.special(7) Requires=sysinit.target rescue.service After=sysinit.target rescue.service AllowIsolate=yes

Ubuntu 18.04 rescue mode

# systemctl isolate rescue.target

Learning about systemd emergency and rescue targets and how to boot the system into themEASYSystemd has nowadays become the de facto standardfor all the major Linux distributions.Superseding SysV and upstart, it also replaced the classical way of defining system, using system, a special type ofIn this tutorial we will see how to boot an Ubuntu 18.04 system into theandsystemd targets, and what kind of environment they provide to the users.Systemd has introduced the concept ofwhich replaced the classic system runlevels.As an example, what was know asin SysV, which represents thestate of the machine, is the equivalent of the systemdtarget.Similarly,orfinds its systemd equivalent in thetarget.Finally, runlevels 5 and 6, used respectively for the graphical mode and to reboot the system, have now been replaced by theandtargets.Theand the similartargets, are what we will talk about in this tutorial: they are very useful to fix some critical situations.Thetarget is the most minimal environment the system can be booted in.Once this target is reached, an emergency shell is started on the main console.Other than that, onlyitself is available to the user: only the root filesystem is mounted (in read-only mode) and no services are started (this would also mean that you will have no access to the network).This is the target we are dropped in when the boot process cannot be successfully completed (when a filesystem check fails, for example).To check how the emergency target is defined, we must inspect the dedicated systemdWe can use thecommand to accomplish this task:As we can see from the output above, the emergency.target requires the related emergency.service as a dependency. Let's take a look at it too:The definition of the service gives us very clear information.First of all, theenvironment variable is defined through thekeyword, and corresponds to the home directory of the root user.This is also the working directory used by default when the emergency.target is reached.When this service is started, theexecutable is called, which, in turn, invokes, responsible for providing us a login for the single user shell.To force the system to boot in to the emergency.target, we must modify the grub menu.This is a very easy operation. When the grub menu appears, just select the first entry, and pressto edit:Once you press thekey, you will be able to modify the boot parameters and the kernel command line.Search for the line starting withAt this point, hitto reach the end of the line, deleteand add thedirective (you can also just useas an alias, for SysV compatibility), so that your line will look this way:If you now pressor, the system will boot in to emergency mode:This is the systemd target that can be associated to the old single user mode.Unlike what happens with the emergency.target, when this target is reached, the base system is pulled in: all filesystems are mounted and the most basic services are launched and made available to the user.The rescue.target is defined in the /lib/systemd/system/rescue.target file:The rescue.target, just like what happens for the emergency.target, requires the related, plus theThe former, just like the emergency.service, basically provides the single user login, while the latter pulls in the services required for the system initialization (unlike the emergency.target, the rescue.target is more than a simple shell).The procedure to boot the system into rescue.target is the same we followed to make it boot into the emergency target.The only thing that needs to be changed is the argument added to the kernel command line: instead of systemd.unit=emergency.target, we will use; again we can also use an alias for SysV compatibility, replacing the directive with justOnce started, the system will boot into the rescue.target, where we can administer the system in single user mode:We quickly examined what the systemd emergency and rescue targets are, in what they are different, and what kind of environment the provide to the user.We also saw how to edit the grub menu to change the kernel command line and boot the system directly in to these targets.It's important to say that systemd targets can also be reached, from an already running system, by "isolating", them, using systemctl.For example, running:will bring the system to the rescue target.For a more in depth knowledge of the systemd, we can consult the related, very clear manpage (SYSTEMD.SPECIAL(7)).