What CLI (Command Line Interface: your Bash or other terminal environment) disk performance measuring tools are available

What GUI (Graphical User Interface: your desktop environment) disk performance measuring tool we recommend

How to effectively measure disk performance in a straightforward manner

Discover and learn with various disk performance measuring examples

How to get a sense for the quality of disk/flash hardware you own

How to benchmark Disk performance on Linux

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Any GNU/Linux Software N/A Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How to benchmark Disk performance on Linux - CLI Tools

$ lsblk | grep sdc sdc 8:32 1 119.3G 0 disk

lsblk

119.3G

lsblk

lsblk

$ lsblk -b | grep sdc sdc 8:32 1 128043712512 0 disk

119.3

lsblk

sdc

/dev

$ ls /dev/sdc /dev/sdc

$ lsblk -b | grep sdc sdc 8:32 1 128043712512 0 disk └─sdc1 8:33 1 128042663936 0 part

/dev/sdc

/dev/sdc1

$ lsblk | grep nvme nvme0n1 259:0 0 701.3G 0 disk ├─nvme0n1p1 259:1 0 512M 0 part /boot/efi ├─nvme0n1p2 259:2 0 732M 0 part /boot └─nvme0n1p3 259:3 0 700G 0 part

p1

p2

p3

hdparm

$ sudo hdparm -Ttv /dev/sdc1 /dev/sdc1: multcount = 0 (off) readonly = 0 (off) readahead = 256 (on) geometry = 15567/255/63, sectors = 250083328, start = 2048 Timing cached reads: 36928 MB in 1.99 seconds = 18531.46 MB/sec Timing buffered disk reads: 276 MB in 3.02 seconds = 91.37 MB/sec

hdparm

-T

-t

hdparm

-Tt

$ sudo hdparm -tv /dev/sdc1 /dev/sdc1: multcount = 0 (off) readonly = 0 (off) readahead = 256 (on) geometry = 15567/255/63, sectors = 250083328, start = 2048 Timing buffered disk reads: 276 MB in 3.01 seconds = 91.54 MB/sec

$ sudo su # cd /tmp # mkdir mnt # mount /dev/sdc1 ./mnt # Assumes there is at least 1 partition defined on /dev/sdc. In this case there is, and it is an ext4 partition. # sync # echo 3 > /proc/sys/vm/drop_caches # dd if=/dev/zero of=/tmp/mnt/temp oflag=direct bs=128k count=1G # Our actual performance test # rm -f /tmp/mnt/temp

# dd if=/dev/zero of=/tmp/mnt/temp oflag=direct bs=128k count=16k 16384+0 records in 16384+0 records out 2147483648 bytes (2.1 GB, 2.0 GiB) copied, 32.1541 s, 66.8 MB/s

count=32k

# dd if=/dev/zero of=/tmp/mnt/temp oflag=direct bs=128k count=32k 32768+0 records in 32768+0 records out 4294967296 bytes (4.3 GB, 4.0 GiB) copied, 66.7746 s, 64.3 MB/s

sudo su

mnt

/tmp

mount /dev/sdc1 ./mnt

sdc1

./mnt

sync

sync

echo 3 > /proc/sys/vm/drop_caches

/dev/zero

dd

dd

if=/dev/zero : Use the /dev/zero device as input file

: Use the /dev/zero device as input file of=/tmp/mnt/temp : Use the 'temp' file, located on the partition(/disk) we just mounted under /tmp/mnt as the output file

: Use the 'temp' file, located on the partition(/disk) we just mounted under /tmp/mnt as the output file oflag=direct : set the output flag 'direct' ensuring that we 'use direct I/O for data' which will eliminate most if not all of the caching the operating system does

: set the output flag 'direct' ensuring that we 'use direct I/O for data' which will eliminate most if not all of the caching the operating system does bs=128k : write up to 128k bytes at a time. The default of 512 is much to small, and would result in not maximizing possible throughput speed

: write up to 128k bytes at a time. The default of 512 is much to small, and would result in not maximizing possible throughput speed count=16k : copy 16k input blocks, which totals about 2.1 GB or 2.0 GiB. You may want to adjust this variable depending on your drive size and drive performance accuracy requirements (more is better: more reliable)

rm -f /tmp/mnt/temp

IMPORTANT NOTE AND WARNING

Note that if your disk was empty, and only if you are sure it is completely empty and does not contain any valuable data, you could do something along the lines of: of=/dev/sdc1 or even of=/dev/sdc to run an exclusive-access / unmounted disk speed test.



This is a very pure way of testing disk performance, but (!) please be very careful with using this, as any device or partition specified in of=... will definitely be overwritten with whatever comes from any if=... you specify. Take care.

How to benchmark Disk performance on Linux - GUI Tool

hdparm

dd

disks

Disks

Disks

Benchmark Disk...

Start Benchmark...

Benchmark Settings

Number of samples: 10

Sample Size (MiB): 1000 (this is also the maximum)

Perform write benchmark: ticked (read the notes below first before starting the benchmark!)

Number of Samples: 1000

Start Benchmarking...

dd

of=

Perform write benchmark

access time

0.71 msec across 1000 samples

SD vs HDD performance difference

Conclusion