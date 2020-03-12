How to Add Videos to Your Kodi Library

Kodi's library feature lets you browse your videos in a much friendlier and more visually appealing form. Kodi fetches cover artwork and descriptions for your videos, including more readable movie and show titles. It's simple to set up, and Kodi does most of the work automatically.

How to Add a New File Source

How to Update an Existing Source

How to Add an Information Scraper

Kodi Movie Library.

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Any distribution running Kodi Software Kodi Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

The easiest way to add a set of videos to your library comes when you're adding a new file source to Kodi. It's naturally part of that process. However, if you have existing sources that you haven't added to the library, that's alright too. The next section will cover that.

Kodi Video Tab.

Start by opening up Kodi, if you haven't already, and selecting Videos from the main menu.

Kodi File Menu.

Under Videos, choose Files from the menu. Then, you'll see a list of existing sources. At the bottom of the list, choose Add videos....

Add Kodi File Source.

A new window will open to let you set up your new file source. Press Browse in the upper right. You'll be given a list of directories to look through for your files. When you find the one with your videos, press Ok.

Back on the previous window, give your new source a name, and press Ok.

From here, jump down to the third section for adding a scraper.

Open up Kodi. From the main menu, select Videos.

Edit a Kodi File Source.

Under Videos, choose Files. The files menu will show you a list of your existing sources. Right click on the source that you want to edit. A menu will pop open. Choose Edit source.

The same window that you saw when you added your source will open. As long as you don't want to modify anything else here, just press Ok.

Next, the "Set content" window will appear again. Move on to the next section for the rest.

How to Add an Information Scraper

With the Set content window open, look for the This directory contains option. It should be set to None by default. Select the option, and choose whether the directory contains Movies or TV shows.

Kodi Set Content Scraper.

The rest of the settings will populate from there. Unless you're sure of what you're doing, leave them alone, and press Ok.

Now, Kodi will get started scanning the contents of your directory and populating the library. It will automatically pull information about each video from the Internet, and use it to set up the library with images, descriptions, and additional information. This whole process will take some time, so be patient. When it's finished, browsing your videos will reveal the new library entries.

Conclusion

You can repeat this process as many times as you like to add more videos to your Kodi library. Adding multiple sources of movies or TV Shows will combine them in the library, making it much easier to navigate and watch you're looking for.