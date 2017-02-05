Introduction

Gunicorn

Installation

$ pip install gunicorn

Configuration

Gunicorn

gunicorn-conf.py

import multiprocessing bind = 'unix:///tmp/gunicorn1.sock' workers = multiprocessing.cpu_count() * 2 + 1 reload = True daemon = True

/tmp/gunicorn1.sock

Running

.wsgi

gunicorn -c gunicorn/gunicorn-conf.py -D --error-logfile gunicorn/error.log yourproject.wsgi

-c

-D

Gunicorn

.wsgi

Nginx

server

# Set up the connection to Gunicorn upstream yourproject-gunicorn { server unix:/tmp/gunicorn1.sock fail_timeout=0; } # Redirect unencrypted traffic to the encrypted site server { listen 80; server_name yourwebsite.com; return 301 https://yourwebsite.com$request_uri; } # The main server block server { # Set the port to listen on and specify the domain to listen for listen 443 default ssl; client_max_body_size 4G; server_name yourwebsite.com; # Specify log locations access_log /var/log/nginx/yourwebsite.access_log main; error_log /var/log/nginx/yourwebsite.error_log info; # Point Nginx to your SSL certs ssl on; ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/yourwebsite.com/fullchain.pem; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/yourwebsite.com/privkey.pem; # Set your root directory root /var/www/yourvirtualenv/yourproject; # Point Nginx at your static files location /static/ { # Autoindex the files to make them browsable if you want autoindex on; # The location of your files alias /var/www/yourvirtualenv/yourproject/static/; # Set up caching for your static files expires 1M; access_log off; add_header Cache-Control "public"; proxy_ignore_headers "Set-Cookie"; } # Point Nginx at your uploaded files location /media/ { Autoindex if you want autoindex on; # The location of your uploaded files alias /var/www/yourvirtualenv/yourproject/media/; # Set up aching for your uploaded files expires 1M; access_log off; add_header Cache-Control "public"; proxy_ignore_headers "Set-Cookie"; } location / { # Try your static files first, then redirect to Gunicorn try_files $uri @proxy_to_app; } # Pass off requests to Gunicorn location @proxy_to_app { proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_redirect off; proxy_pass http://njc-gunicorn; } # Caching for HTML, XML, and JSON location ~* \.(html?|xml|json)$ { expires 1h; } # Caching for all other static assets location ~* \.(jpg|jpeg|png|gif|ico|css|js|ttf|woff2)$ { expires 1M; access_log off; add_header Cache-Control "public"; proxy_ignore_headers "Set-Cookie"; } }

upstream

location

# systemctl restart nginx

Closing Thoughts