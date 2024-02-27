Guide to Installing Cinnamon Desktop on Ubuntu

Switching to a different desktop environment can breathe new life into your Ubuntu system, offering a fresh look and feel along with potentially better performance and usability. Cinnamon, known for its classic yet modern design and functionality, is a popular choice among those looking to move away from the default GNOME desktop. This tutorial is designed for users who have Ubuntu installed with the GNOME desktop and are interested in installing Cinnamon as an alternative. For those preferring Cinnamon as their default environment from the start, it’s recommended to download the Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix ISO from the official website and install Ubuntu with Cinnamon pre-installed.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to update your Ubuntu system

How to install the Cinnamon desktop environment

How to reboot your system to apply changes

How to select Cinnamon as the default desktop environment on the login screen

How to log into your new Cinnamon desktop environment

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu with GNOME desktop environment Software cinnamon-desktop-environment package Other Internet connection Conventions # – requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Installation Steps

Follow these steps to install the Cinnamon desktop environment on your Ubuntu system:

Update Your System: It’s crucial to start with an up-to-date system to ensure compatibility and security. $ sudo apt update $ sudo apt upgrade This will fetch the latest package indexes and upgrade all your installed packages to their latest versions. Install the Cinnamon Desktop Environment: Install the meta-package for the Cinnamon desktop. $ sudo apt install cinnamon-desktop-environment This command installs the Cinnamon desktop environment along with its dependencies, offering a complete Cinnamon experience. Reboot Your System: Once the installation is complete, reboot your system to apply the changes. $ sudo reboot

This ensures that all changes take effect, and the new desktop environment is properly initialized. Select Cinnamon as the Default Desktop on the Login Screen: After rebooting, you’ll reach the login screen. Here, you can select Cinnamon from the desktop environment options. Log into Your New Cinnamon Desktop: Enter your username and password, then proceed to log in. You will now be greeted with your new Cinnamon desktop environment on Ubuntu.

Conclusion

By following this guide, you have successfully installed the Cinnamon desktop environment on your Ubuntu system. Cinnamon offers a comfortable, easy-to-use, and visually appealing desktop experience, making it a great alternative to the default GNOME environment. Remember, you can switch between desktop environments at the login screen, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds according to your preferences.