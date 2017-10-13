Objective

Distributions

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

http://wttr.in

cURL

http://wttr.in

Get Your Local Weather

wttr.in

$ curl wttr.in

Get Weather By City

wttr.in

+

$ curl wttr.in/New+York

$ curl wttr.in/New_York

Get Weather By Airport

$ curl wttr.in/JFK

Best Guess

wttr.in

~

$ curl wttr.in/~Statue+Of+Liberty

Weather From A Domain Name

wttr.in

$ curl wttr.in/@linuxconfig.org

Changing The Temperature Units

wttr.in

?u

?m

$ curl wttr.in/New_York?m $ curl wttr.in/Toronto?u

Closing Thoughts

wttr.in

Display the current weather forecast in the Linux command line.This will work on any Linux distribution.A working Linux install with an Internet connection.EasyIt's be convenient to be able to retrieve the latest weather forecast right from your terminal without opening up a web browser, wouldn't it? What about scripting it or setting a cron job? Well, you can.is a website that allows you to search for weather forecasts anywhere in the world, and it displays he results in ASCII characters. By using, you can access, you can get your results directly in the terminal.It's really simple to grab your local weather.will automatically try to detect your location based on your IP address. It's reasonably accurate, unless you're using a VPN, of course.Now, if you would like the weather in a different city, you can specify that with a slash at the end of. Replace any spaces in the name with aYou can also specify cities the way they're written in Unix timezones.Don't use spaces unless you like strange and inaccurate results.If you're familiar with the three letter airport codes in your area, you can use those too. They might be closer to you and more accurate than the city in general.You can havetake a guess on the weather base on a landmark using thecharacter.Did you ever wonder what the weather is like where LinuxConfig is hosted? Now, now you can find out!can check weather by domain name. Sure, it's probably not the most useful feature, but it's still interesting none the less.By default,will display temperatures in the units(C or F) used in your actual location. Basically, in States, you'll get Fahrenheit, and everyone else will see Celsius. You can change that by addingto see Fahrenheit orto see Celsius.There's an odd bug with ZSH that prevents this from working, so you need to use Bash if you want to convert the units.You can easily incorporate a call tointo a script, cron job, or even your MOTD. Of course, you don't need to get that involved. You can just lazily type a call in to this awesome service whenever you want to check the forecast.