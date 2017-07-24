Objective

Operating System: - All Linux distributions

Some programs mentioned in this tutorial require root access

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

The ps command

snapshot

$ ps PID TTY TIME CMD 24424 pts/0 00:00:00 bash 24468 pts/0 00:00:00 ps

bash

PID

24424

ps

24468

ps

UID

-a

ps

session leaders

SID

PID

session leader

ps

-a

$ ps -a PID TTY TIME CMD 12466 tty1 00:00:00 gnome-session-b 12480 tty1 00:00:17 gnome-shell 12879 tty1 00:00:00 Xwayland 12954 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-sound 12955 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-wacom 12957 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-xsettings 12961 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-a11y-keyboa 12962 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-a11y-settin 12965 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-clipboard 12966 tty1 00:00:03 gsd-color 12967 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-datetime 12970 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-housekeepin 12971 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-keyboard 12972 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-media-keys 12973 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-mouse 12976 tty1 00:00:00 gsd-orientation [...]

PID

TTY

TIME

CMD

-u

-x

ps

user id

$ ps -aux USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND root 1 0.0 0.2 223932 8708 ? Ss Jul20 0:04 /usr/lib/systemd/systemd --switched-root --system --deserialize 25 root 2 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [kthreadd] root 4 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S< Jul20 0:00 [kworker/0:0H] root 6 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S< Jul20 0:00 [mm_percpu_wq] root 7 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [ksoftirqd/0] root 8 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:07 [rcu_sched] root 9 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [rcu_bh] root 10 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:04 [rcuos/0] root 11 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [rcuob/0] root 12 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [migration/0] root 13 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [watchdog/0] root 14 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [cpuhp/0] root 15 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [cpuhp/1] root 16 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [watchdog/1] root 17 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [migration/1] root 18 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [ksoftirqd/1] root 20 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S< Jul20 0:00 [kworker/1:0H] root 21 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:02 [rcuos/1] root 22 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [rcuob/1] root 23 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [cpuhp/2] root 24 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [watchdog/2] root 25 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [migration/2] root 26 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S Jul20 0:00 [ksoftirqd/2] root 28 0.0 0.0 0 0 ? S< Jul20 0:00 [kworker/2:0H] [...] egdoc 13128 0.0 0.1 74736 5388 ? Ss Jul20 0:00 /usr/lib/systemd/systemd --user egdoc 13133 0.0 0.0 106184 420 ? S Jul20 0:00 (sd-pam) egdoc 13143 0.0 0.1 218328 3612 ? Sl Jul20 0:00 /usr/bin/gnome-keyring-daemon --daemonize --login [...]

%CPU

%MEM

VSZ

STAT

PID 1

systemd

S

interruptible sleep

s

session leader

<

nice

l

STAT

+

START

ps

-o

--format

$ ps -ax -o %U%p%n%c

USER

PID

NI

nice

COMMAND

USER PID NI COMMAND root 1 0 systemd root 2 0 kthreadd root 4 -20 kworker/0:0H root 6 -20 mm_percpu_wq root 7 0 ksoftirqd/0 root 8 0 rcu_sched root 9 0 rcu_bh root 10 0 rcuos/0 root 11 0 rcuob/0 root 12 - migration/0 root 13 - watchdog/0 root 14 0 cpuhp/0 root 15 0 cpuhp/1 root 16 - watchdog/1 root 17 - migration/1 root 18 0 ksoftirqd/1 root 20 -20 kworker/1:0H root 21 0 rcuos/1 root 22 0 rcuob/1 root 23 0 cpuhp/2 root 24 - watchdog/2 root 25 - migration/2 root 26 0 ksoftirqd/2

Using 'top' to dynamically interact with processes

ps

top

B

d

k

PID

signal

SIGTERM

Change priority of processes with nice and renice

priority

-20

19

nice

$ nice -n 19 ./script.sh

renice

PID

# renice -n 15 PID

renice

Send signals to processes with the kill and killall commands

signal

-l

$ kill -l 1) SIGHUP 2) SIGINT 3) SIGQUIT 4) SIGILL 5) SIGTRAP 6) SIGABRT 7) SIGBUS 8) SIGFPE 9) SIGKILL 10) SIGUSR1 11) SIGSEGV 12) SIGUSR2 13) SIGPIPE 14) SIGALRM 15) SIGTERM 16) SIGSTKFLT 17) SIGCHLD 18) SIGCONT 19) SIGSTOP 20) SIGTSTP 21) SIGTTIN 22) SIGTTOU 23) SIGURG 24) SIGXCPU 25) SIGXFSZ 26) SIGVTALRM 27) SIGPROF 28) SIGWINCH 29) SIGIO 30) SIGPWR 31) SIGSYS 34) SIGRTMIN 35) SIGRTMIN+1 36) SIGRTMIN+2 37) SIGRTMIN+3 38) SIGRTMIN+4 39) SIGRTMIN+5 40) SIGRTMIN+6 41) SIGRTMIN+7 42) SIGRTMIN+8 43) SIGRTMIN+9 44) SIGRTMIN+10 45) SIGRTMIN+11 46) SIGRTMIN+12 47) SIGRTMIN+13 48) SIGRTMIN+14 49) SIGRTMIN+15 50) SIGRTMAX-14 51) SIGRTMAX-13 52) SIGRTMAX-12 53) SIGRTMAX-11 54) SIGRTMAX-10 55) SIGRTMAX-9 56) SIGRTMAX-8 57) SIGRTMAX-7 58) SIGRTMAX-6 59) SIGRTMAX-5 60) SIGRTMAX-4 61) SIGRTMAX-3 62) SIGRTMAX-2 63) SIGRTMAX-1 64) SIGRTMAX

kill

SIGTERM

SIGKILL

kill -9 PID

SIGKILL

SIGTERM

SIGINT

SIGSTOP

SIGCONT

SIGKILL

signal(7)

man 7 signal

killall

kill

SIGTERM

--signal

PID

Learn the fundamentals of processes management on LinuxEASYOne of the core activities of a system administrator is that of monitoring and interacting with the processes running on a machine. In this tutorial you will be introduced to the use of some fundamental tools that will help you accomplish that vital task.Ps is one of the fundamental programs used in process monitoring: it basically gives you aof the processes running on a machine at the moment you invoke the command. Let's see it in action: first we will try to run it without any options:As you can see from the output above, only two processes are shown:with a(process id)anditself with the pid. This is because when invoked without any option, thecommand shows processes associated with theof the user who launched the command, and the terminal from which it is invoked.How to overcome this limitation? Using theoption we can maketo show us all processes, with the exception of theand the processes not associated with a terminal.A session leader is a process which has a PID that is the same of the(Session Id) of the session of which it is (the first) member. When a process is created it is made part of the same session of its parent process: since by convention the session id is the same of theof its first member, we call this process a. Let's try to runwith theoption and check its output:The output of the program has been truncated, but you can easily see that it now includes processes which belong to different terminals and users. The output shows us information aboutin the first column,in the second,which is the cumulative time the CPU spent on the process, andwhich is the command that started the process.To have an even richer output we can add theandoptions: the former tellsto do a selection by, while the latter instructs the program to include also processes not associated with a terminal, such as daemons:You can see that quite a lot of new information has been added. The first new column of the output is: this shows the cpu utilization of the process, expressed as a percentage. A percentage is also used for the next column,, which shows the physical memory on the machine used by the process.is the virtual memory size of the process expressed in KiB.Thecolumn uses a code to express the process state. We are not going to describe all possible states here, but just explain the ones appearing in the output above (you can have a complete overview by consulting the ps manpage).Let's examine the first process in the output: it is has, therefore is the first process launched by the kernel. This makes sense, we can see that it is, the relatively new Linux init system, now adopted by almost all distributions. First of all we have anwhich indicates that the process is in the state ofwhich means that it is idle, and will wake up as soon as it receives an input. The, instead, tells us that the process is aAnother symbol, not appearing in the first raw, but in some of the other processes descriptions iswhich indicates that the process has high priority, and therefore a lowvalue (we will see what a nice value is in the relevant section of this tutorial). Anin thecolumn, indicates that the process is multi-threaded, and asign, that it is in the foreground process group.Finally, in the last column, we have thecolumn, showing the time the command started.Another nice option we can pass to thecommand, is, which is the short version of. This option let's you modify the output by the use of placeholders, specifying what columns to show. For example, running:Will give us thecolumn first (%U), followed by theof the process (%p), by thecolumn (%n), which indicates thelevel, and finally by thecolumn (%c):Whilegives us a static snapshot of processes and their information at the time you run it,gives us a dynamic view of the processes, updated at a specified time interval that we can specify both when launching the program and interactively (default is 3 seconds).Top doesn't just show us a dynamic representation of the running processes: we can interact with them and with the program itself, by the use of some keys. For example, pressinglets us toggle the use of bold characters,lets us enter a value to change the delay time,lets us send a signal to a process by prompting for itsand for thecode, withbeing the default.As we have seen before, each process have aassigned to it, which indicates how much the process have to wait for other processes to free resources before it can access them. This priority can be specified with a value which is in a range that goes fromto. This can seem counter-intuitive at first, but see it this way: the nicer the process is to other processes, the more they will surpass it in accessing the resources.But how can we set the priority of a process? We can use theprogram to accomplish the task. Say you want to run a script with the lowest possible priority value: you would preface it this way:You can also change the priority of a program that is already running by the use ofknowing itsWhere PID is the process id of the program. Just remember that thecommand must be run with root permissions.We can use the kill command to send ato a process which belong to us, or to every process if we have root permissions. The various signals we can send are identified by a number: we can easily see these correspondences by running the kill command with theoption:If no option is passed to thecommand, by default it will send asignal to the specified process, to which the latter could react in various ways: it may stop immediately, try to do some cleanup before stopping, or just ignore the signal.To specify the signal to be sent using kill, we run the command followed by a dash and the number of the signal to be sent. For example to run asignal we should run:Thesignal, unlikecannot be caught by the process, which cannot react: it will just be terminated immediately.Another signal you will often see iswhich is the signal that is sent on keyboard interrupt (CTRL-c). It also tries to terminate the process in a graceful way, and can be ignored by the process.andwill respectively suspend and resume the execution of a process: the former, likecannot be caught or ignored. For a complete list and description of signals you can consult the manual forrunning:Theprogram has the same purpose of, and like kill, sends asignal when no other is specified, (this time with theoption), but instead of referencing a process by its, it will do it by command name, effectively killing all processes running under the same one.