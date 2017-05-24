Twitter RSS Feeds

Download Video From The Command Line With Youtube-dl

Details
System Administration & Configuration
Contents

Objective

Download YouTube videos from the command line using youtube-dl.

Distributions

Youtube-dl is a Python script that's usable on any distribution.

Requirements

  • A Linux install with root access.
  • Python
  • Pip Python package manager

Difficulty

Easy

Conventions

  • # - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command
  • $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

People have wanted to download videos from YouTube since the very beginning. Several methods have worked over the years, but youtube-dl provides the most direct and reliable approach.

Youtube-dl is a Python script that pulls videos straight from YouTube and can format them on your computer. It can also separate audio or subtitles from videos.

Install YouTube-dl

Youtube-dl is available from a lot of distributions' repositories, but it tends to lag somewhat behind the upstream releases. Normally, that wouldn't be a problem, but YouTube changes, and those changes can break youtube-dl.

It's best to stay current. You can do that by using Pip to manage youtube-dl as a Python package instead of a distribution one.

Install Python and Pip

Start off by installing Pip and Python through your distro.

Ubuntu/Debian 
$ sudo apt install python python3 python-pip
Fedora 
# dnf install python2 python3 python-pip
OpenSUSE 
# zypper install python python3 python-pip
Arch Linux 
# pacman -S python python2 python-pip
Gentoo 
# emerge dev-python/pip

Using Pip

Pip is a Python package manager. There are a bunch of ways to use it, but in this case, a system-wide install is best. As root, you can use Pip like your distribution's normal package manager. 
# pip install youtube-dl
That's it. When it finishes, you're ready to use youtube-dl.

Downloading Videos

Downloading a video is very simple. All you need to do is give youtube-dl a URL, and it'll do the rest. 
$ youtube-dl https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE
The file names aren't the best, but you can easily rename them.

You can specify a file format, and youtube-dl will use FFMPEG to convert the video automatically. 
$ youtube-dl --recode-video mp4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE

Subtitles

You can also embed a video's subtitles in it when you download. 
$ youtube-dl --embed-subs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE
If you want the subtitles separate from a video, you can do that too. 
$ youtube-dl --get-subs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE
That video actually doesn't have subtitles, but you can get the automatically generated ones from YouTube. 
$ youtube-dl --get-auto-subs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE

Audio

Youtube-dl is fully capable of extracting the audio from videos with the help of FFMPEG. 
$ youtube-dl -x https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE
You can specify the output format too. 
$ youtube-dl -x --audio-format flac https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE
If you're concerned with audio quality, youtube-dl uses a scale of 0-9 to specify quality. Zero produces the highest grade output. 
$ youtube-dl -x --audio-format flac --audio-quality 0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE

Closing Thoughts

It's probably a good time to mention that youtube-dl supports way more than just YouTube downloads. You can find the whole list on the youtube-dl Github page https://rg3.github.io/youtube-dl/supportedsites.html.

Youtube-dl also has options for logins and spoofing a browser, if you need to.

Youtube-dl is simple, elegant, and powerful. Everything considered, it's easily the best tool for pulling video content from the Internet.