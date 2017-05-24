Objective

Distributions

Requirements

A Linux install with root access.

Python

Pip Python package manager

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Install YouTube-dl

Install Python and Pip

$ sudo apt install python python3 python-pip

# dnf install python2 python3 python-pip

# zypper install python python3 python-pip

# pacman -S python python2 python-pip

# emerge dev-python/pip

Using Pip

# pip install youtube-dl

Downloading Videos

$ youtube-dl https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE

$ youtube-dl --recode-video mp4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE

Subtitles

$ youtube-dl --embed-subs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE

$ youtube-dl --get-subs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE

$ youtube-dl --get-auto-subs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE

Audio

$ youtube-dl -x https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE

$ youtube-dl -x --audio-format flac https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE

$ youtube-dl -x --audio-format flac --audio-quality 0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVpbFMhOAwE

Closing Thoughts

https://rg3.github.io/youtube-dl/supportedsites.html

