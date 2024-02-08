Cloud Gaming with GeForce NOW on Ubuntu / Debian Linux

Cloud gaming is transforming the way we think about video games, offering flexibility and convenience by streaming games directly to our devices. One of the leading platforms in this revolution is NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, which allows gamers to play their favorite games on virtually any device, including Ubuntu/Debian-based Linux systems. While it’s possible to use GeForce NOW through the Chromium browser, some users, including myself, have encountered glitches such as issues with the mouse pointer and window selections. Fortunately, there’s a more reliable way to enjoy cloud gaming on Linux by installing the native GeForce NOW client using snap packages.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to install snapd and the GeForce NOW snap package on Ubuntu/Debian

Steps to launch and configure GeForce NOW for an optimal gaming experience

Getting Started with GeForce NOW on Linux

Before diving into the world of cloud gaming with GeForce NOW, ensure your Ubuntu/Debian system is ready to install and run snap packages, which is essential for installing the GeForce NOW client. Follow these steps to set up everything you need.

Install snapd: Snap packages provide an easy installation process across different Linux distributions. Begin by installing snapd, the service that enables you to manage snap packages. $ sudo apt install snapd This command installs snapd on your system, allowing you to install and manage snap packages easily. Install GeForce NOW: With snapd in place, you can now install the GeForce NOW client directly from the snap store. $ sudo snap install geforcenow This command fetches and installs the latest version of GeForce NOW, ensuring you have access to the latest features and updates. Start GeForce NOW from Terminal: Launching GeForce NOW is straightforward once it’s installed. $ geforcenow

After executing this command, the GeForce NOW interface should appear, ready for you to log in or create an account. Agree to GeForce NOW Terms and Conditions: Upon first launch, you’ll be prompted to accept NVIDIA’s terms and conditions. It’s important to read through these carefully to understand the service you’re using. Login or Create a New Account: If you’re new to GeForce NOW, you’ll need to create an account. Starting with a free tier is a good option, and you can always upgrade to a paid subscription later for enhanced features and access. Link Your Game Provider: GeForce NOW requires you to link your game library from popular platforms such as Ubisoft, Epic Games, Steam, or Xbox. This step is crucial for accessing your games through GeForce NOW. Select a Game and Start Playing: With your account set up and your game library linked, you can now browse and select a game to play. Note that sometimes, especially when using Steam, you may need to stop and re-launch the game within the Steam interface to get the game started properly.

Conclusion

By following these steps, you’ve unlocked a powerful new way to enjoy gaming on your Ubuntu/Debian system. Cloud gaming with GeForce NOW brings high-quality gaming experiences to devices that might not have been powerful enough to run them natively. While the initial setup might require some configuration, the payoff is access to a vast library of games, ready to play almost instantly. Happy gaming!