Introduction

Example

multiplication.sh

Run Multiplication Practice Test

$ git clone https://github.com/linuxconfig/multiplication-tables-practice.git $ cd multiplication-tables-practice/ $ ./multiplication.sh

#!/bin/bash # Author Lubos Rendek <web@linuxconfig.org> # If no argument supplied, start 20 random question multiplication practice test. if [ -z $1 ]; then num=20 else if ! [[ $1 =~ ^-?[0-9]+$ ]] ; then # Sanity check for a valid interger argument. echo "Supplied argument is not a valid number. Please try again!" >&2; exit 1 fi num=$1 fi # This variable holds the amount of wrong answers. errors=0 # Create an array of 100 questions and answers. for j in $( seq 1 10); do for i in $( seq 1 10); do questions[((element++))]="$i x $j=$(($i*$j))" done done # Function to grab a random question from pool. function get_question { rand=$(( ( RANDOM % 100 ) + 1 )) question=$(echo ${questions[$rand]} | cut -d = -f1) result=$(echo ${questions[$rand]} | cut -d = -f2) } # Function to print questions. function print_question { echo "################################" printf "\033[0;36mWhat is the product of $question ?\e[0m

" echo -n "Your answer: " } # A core function to ask a question and compare response with a valid result. function ask_question { response=0 while [ $response -ne $result ]; do print_question read response # Keep asking for a response until we get a valid integer. while [[ $((response)) != $response ]]; do print_question read response done if [ $response -eq $result ]; then printf "\033[1;32mCorrect !!!\e[0m

" num=$[$num-1] printf "\033[0;33mRemaining questions: $num \e[0m

" else printf "\033[1;31mWrong answer, try again !!!\e[0m

" errors=$[$errors+1] printf "\033[0;33mRemaining questions: $num \e[0m

" fi done } # Main while loop to process the requested number of questions. until [ $num -eq 0 ]; do get_question; ask_question; done echo "Congratulations, your multiplication practice test is finished!!!" echo "Wrong answers: $errors"

Credits

Carmen Rendek - Design & Test control

Ivo Valkov ( inspiretheme.com ) - help with code highlight HTML PRE tag implementation