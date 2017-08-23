IntroductionThe following post is a little bit different from my other posts as it does not solve any of your Linux configuration problems. Apologies there! This post is an attempt to kill multiple birds with one stone, hence expose children to a command line, avoid web flash and ads driven multiplication practice tests online and most importantly gain some multiplication skills along the way.
My daughter reached the age where she is required to perform multiplication calculation at school. So together we have developed a below Bash script to take her 1x1 to 10x10 multiplication tables practice to the next level. She approved all the output colours with a "cool" mark, and to my surprise, she was very quickly able to correct my forgotten closing quotation marks during the development thus significantly improving development efficiency:-)
ExampleBelow is a video sample of running
multiplication.sh script with three random multiplication questions:
The script accepts a single argument which is used to set a number of questions asked during the multiplication practice quest. If no argument supplied, it defaults to 20 questions.
Run Multiplication Practice TestThe script is now uploaded on GitHub so feel free to grub it from there, make it executable and run it:
$ git clone https://github.com/linuxconfig/multiplication-tables-practice.git $ cd multiplication-tables-practice/ $ ./multiplication.shAlternatively, copy and paste the bash script code below. Any improvements or feedback are welcome.
#!/bin/bash
# Author Lubos Rendek <web@linuxconfig.org>
# If no argument supplied, start 20 random question multiplication practice test.
if [ -z $1 ]; then
num=20
else
if ! [[ $1 =~ ^-?[0-9]+$ ]] ; then # Sanity check for a valid interger argument.
echo "Supplied argument is not a valid number. Please try again!" >&2; exit 1
fi
num=$1
fi
# This variable holds the amount of wrong answers.
errors=0
# Create an array of 100 questions and answers.
for j in $( seq 1 10); do
for i in $( seq 1 10); do
questions[((element++))]="$i x $j=$(($i*$j))"
done
done
# Function to grab a random question from pool.
function get_question {
rand=$(( ( RANDOM % 100 ) + 1 ))
question=$(echo ${questions[$rand]} | cut -d = -f1)
result=$(echo ${questions[$rand]} | cut -d = -f2)
}
# Function to print questions.
function print_question {
echo "################################"
printf "\033[0;36mWhat is the product of $question ?\e[0m\n"
echo -n "Your answer: "
}
# A core function to ask a question and compare response with a valid result.
function ask_question {
response=0
while [ $response -ne $result ]; do
print_question
read response
# Keep asking for a response until we get a valid integer.
while [[ $((response)) != $response ]]; do
print_question
read response
done
if [ $response -eq $result ]; then
printf "\033[1;32mCorrect !!!\e[0m\n"
num=$[$num-1]
printf "\033[0;33mRemaining questions: $num \e[0m\n"
else
printf "\033[1;31mWrong answer, try again !!!\e[0m\n"
errors=$[$errors+1]
printf "\033[0;33mRemaining questions: $num \e[0m\n"
fi
done
}
# Main while loop to process the requested number of questions.
until [ $num -eq 0 ]; do
get_question; ask_question;
done
echo "Congratulations, your multiplication practice test is finished!!!"
echo "Wrong answers: $errors"
Credits
- Carmen Rendek - Design & Test control
- Ivo Valkov ( inspiretheme.com ) - help with code highlight HTML PRE tag implementation