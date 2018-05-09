Calibre DRM Removal for Ebooks on Linux

ObjectiveInstall Calibre and use it to remove ebook DRM.
DistributionsThis will work on any Linux distribution.
RequirementsA working Linux install with root privileges.
DifficultyEasy
Conventions
- # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
IntroductionDRM sucks. There, now that that's out of the way, you can focus on getting rid of it from all of your ebooks. It's pretty hard to deny that DRM has a negative impact on ebooks. You can't share them. You can't use them across devices. In short, it prevents you from using your legally purchased property the way you want.
Calibre is one of the best ebook tools out there. It's much more than a reader and a library. Calibre even helps you author your own ebooks. In addition to all that, it lets you remove DRM and convert your ebooks between formats. Think of it like a cross between Kodi and Handbrake, but for ebooks.
Install CalibreStart off by installing Calibre. It's a popular open source program, so you'll find it in most repositories.
Ubuntu/Debian
$ sudo apt install calibreFedora
# dnf install calibreOpenSUSE
# zypper in calibreArch
# pacman -S calibre
Install The PluginGithub page, and unzip it. There will be several folders, but the one you need is obviously the Calibre one.
Remove The DRMThe plugin removes DRM automatically when an ebook is added to your library. That's actually the only time that it works, so if you have ebooks already in your library(you shouldn't) that have DRM, you'll need to remove them and import them again.
Try it out. Find an ebook that has DRM. Click on the "Add Book" button in Calibre and browse to your book. Import it. You should be able to open up your newly imported book in the Calibre viewer. Click on your book in the library list to highlight it. Then, click the "View" button on the main menu. Your previously DRM'd book will open up in a new window for viewing. The DRM is gone, and the book is free to use however you choose.
If you want to get more creative with it, click on the "Convert books" button. You can select from a variety of output formats. By letting you convert your now-unencumbered book to different formats, it's much easier to use your ebook on just about any device.