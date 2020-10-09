If you ever need to record your screen on Ubuntu Linux, there are a lot of tools you can use to accomplish the task. Not all Linux screen recording software is created equal, and you may find that one tool suits your scenario better than others.

In this guide, we're counting down our top 5 favorite screen recorders for Ubuntu. We'll also cover their highlighted features and show you how to install and get started using each one via apt package manager on command line.

Top 5 Ubuntu screen recorders

Best Ubuntu Screen Recorders

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu Linux Software Kazam, SimpleScreenRecorder, OBS Studio, recordMyDesktop, VokoscreenNG Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user



Kazam

Kazam interface on Ubuntu

Best Features: Minimal, simple, option to record multiple screens or windows, screenshot functionality also built in.

Starting off the list of screen recorders for Ubuntu is Kazam. We like it for its ease of use and straight forward interface. You won't find a lot of features or options tucked away in any menus, and for most users, that's perfectly fine. Less to configure means that you can record a video of your screen and be done quicker.

For more advanced users and those that wish to record a lot of screencasts, you may find Kazam's no frills approach to be lacking important configuration settings. Still, it's a great option when you just need a tool that does the job.

You can install Kazam on Ubuntu by opening a terminal and executing the following command:

$ sudo apt install kazam

SimpleScreenRecorder

SimpleScreenRecorder on Ubuntu

Best Features: Simple, multiple video formats, easy configuration of essential settings.

SimpleScreenRecorder lives up to its name by presenting all its options in a single menu. You can save multiple "profiles" with various settings, making it a viable choice for someone that does a lot of screen recordings with different settings.

The app gives you a live preview while you're recording a video and provides file statistics. It also supports audio recording from a microphone or other application, and lets you choose from a few differnet video formats when exporting the final result.

You can install SimpleScreenRecorder on Ubuntu by opening a terminal and executing the following command:

$ sudo apt install simplescreenrecorder

Open Broadcaster Software Studio

OBS Studio main interface on Ubuntu

Best Features: All in one screen capture utility, feature rich, professional level.

OBS Studio is for the serious screencasters - the ones who plan to release YouTube videos every week and need a professional grade utility for the job. It can record your screen but also perform streaming. It's chock-full of powerful settings that can be tweaked and tailored for whatever type of video you need to record.

The only con with OBS Studio is that it can be intimidating to newcomers. If you're just looking for a simple app to record a few screencasts, the software we went through above would probably suit you better.

You can install OBS Studio on Ubuntu by opening a terminal and executing the following command:

$ sudo apt install obs-studio

recordMyDesktop

recordMyDesktop command line screen recorder

Best Features: Command line interface, lightweight, simple.

Just because you're recording your screen doesn't mean you have to use a GUI application. recordMyDesktop is a screen recorder that runs from the command line. This makes it incredibly lightweight, but also means you'll have to do a little reading (think man pages) to understand all of its options.

Even without diving too deep, it's easy to initiate a video recording with recordMyDesktop through the following command.

$ recordmydesktop

You can install recordMyDesktop on Ubuntu by opening a terminal and executing the following command:

$ sudo apt install recordmydesktop

VokoscreenNG

VokoscreenNG sleek menu on Ubuntu

Best Features: Sleek interface, granular control.

VokoscreenNG is somewhere in the middle of the pack, offering advanced features but not an overwhelming amount. Its interface is polished looking and easy to use, making it a top choice for someone who records on a regular basis.

You can install VokoscreenNG on Ubuntu by opening a terminal and executing the following command:

$ sudo apt install vokoscreen-ng

Conclusion

In this guide, we saw the top 5 picks for screen recorders on Ubuntu, as well as their hallmark features. There's no shortage of screen recorders available for Ubuntu, but hopefully our guide has helped you narrow down a selection. We've carefully chosen a variety of recorders, each of which suits a different type of user.